Jindal Photo Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.26
10.26
10.26
10.26
Preference Capital
54.53
68.28
62.64
57.47
Reserves
181.39
164.08
6.62
13.64
Net Worth
246.18
242.62
79.52
81.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.63
0.64
1.56
3.86
Total Liabilities
246.81
243.26
81.08
85.23
Fixed Assets
2.5
2.54
2.59
2.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
205.37
201.8
39.78
42.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.63
0.64
0.43
0.36
Networking Capital
38.3
38.27
38.25
38.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
57.74
57.75
57.75
57.62
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.44
-19.48
-19.5
-19.49
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.02
1.57
Total Assets
246.82
243.26
81.07
85.23
No Record Found
