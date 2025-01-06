iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Photo Ltd Cash Flow Statement

819.25
(-7.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Photo Ltd

Jindal Photo FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.24

0

-1.56

-0.23

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.03

4.14

52.07

-71.4

Other operating items

Operating

0.15

4.03

50.43

-71.7

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-56.1

Free cash flow

0.15

4.03

50.43

-127.8

Equity raised

349.86

368.94

353.07

419.97

Investing

-170.93

-6.74

-39.29

-7.1

Financing

0

21.64

28.91

-37.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

179.08

387.87

393.13

247.52

Jindal Photo : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Photo Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.