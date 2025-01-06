Jindal Photo Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.24
0
-1.56
-0.23
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.03
4.14
52.07
-71.4
Other operating items
Operating
0.15
4.03
50.43
-71.7
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-56.1
Free cash flow
0.15
4.03
50.43
-127.8
Equity raised
349.86
368.94
353.07
419.97
Investing
-170.93
-6.74
-39.29
-7.1
Financing
0
21.64
28.91
-37.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
179.08
387.87
393.13
247.52
