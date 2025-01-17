iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Photo Ltd Key Ratios

758.6
(-0.91%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

6,769.96

-94.15

Op profit growth

-88.02

-101.82

-15,481.25

-94.79

EBIT growth

-55.8

-99.14

-10,529.93

-97.09

Net profit growth

5,630.02

-99.98

585.6

-64.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

15.71

-7.02

EBIT margin

0

0

4.68

-3.08

Net profit margin

0

0

-14.86

-148.9

RoCE

0.27

0.01

0.98

-0.01

RoNW

-0.66

-0.03

-68.79

-2.74

RoA

-0.66

0

-0.78

-0.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.4

-0.1

-371.02

-34.87

Book value per share

79.78

95.82

-28.11

177.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-22.76

-898.42

-0.24

-1.99

P/B

3.64

3.07

-1.19

0.52

EV/EBIDTA

176.82

154.61

24.7

1,230.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.7

770.84

-42.75

0.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

13.24

243.89

Inventory days

0

0

32.01

1,263.41

Creditor days

0

-28,683.29

-176.71

-8,685.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-572.12

-0.99

-0.08

0.01

Net debt / equity

0

0

-196.5

28.59

Net debt / op. profit

0.26

0.02

25.37

-3,590.35

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-69.07

-75.08

Employee costs

0

0

-2.78

-10.04

Other costs

0

0

-12.41

-21.89

