|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
6,769.96
-94.15
Op profit growth
-88.02
-101.82
-15,481.25
-94.79
EBIT growth
-55.8
-99.14
-10,529.93
-97.09
Net profit growth
5,630.02
-99.98
585.6
-64.5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
15.71
-7.02
EBIT margin
0
0
4.68
-3.08
Net profit margin
0
0
-14.86
-148.9
RoCE
0.27
0.01
0.98
-0.01
RoNW
-0.66
-0.03
-68.79
-2.74
RoA
-0.66
0
-0.78
-0.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.4
-0.1
-371.02
-34.87
Book value per share
79.78
95.82
-28.11
177.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-22.76
-898.42
-0.24
-1.99
P/B
3.64
3.07
-1.19
0.52
EV/EBIDTA
176.82
154.61
24.7
1,230.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.7
770.84
-42.75
0.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
13.24
243.89
Inventory days
0
0
32.01
1,263.41
Creditor days
0
-28,683.29
-176.71
-8,685.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-572.12
-0.99
-0.08
0.01
Net debt / equity
0
0
-196.5
28.59
Net debt / op. profit
0.26
0.02
25.37
-3,590.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-69.07
-75.08
Employee costs
0
0
-2.78
-10.04
Other costs
0
0
-12.41
-21.89
No Record Found
