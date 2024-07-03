iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Photo Ltd Share Price

819.25
(-7.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open891.95
  • Day's High895
  • 52 Wk High1,029.75
  • Prev. Close889.3
  • Day's Low810.55
  • 52 Wk Low 530.05
  • Turnover (lac)218.79
  • P/E64.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value185.61
  • EPS13.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)840.41
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jindal Photo Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

891.95

Prev. Close

889.3

Turnover(Lac.)

218.79

Day's High

895

Day's Low

810.55

52 Week's High

1,029.75

52 Week's Low

530.05

Book Value

185.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

840.41

P/E

64.33

EPS

13.83

Divi. Yield

0

Jindal Photo Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jindal Photo Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jindal Photo Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 25.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jindal Photo Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.26

10.26

10.26

10.26

Preference Capital

54.53

68.28

62.64

57.47

Reserves

181.39

164.08

6.62

13.64

Net Worth

246.18

242.62

79.52

81.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.21

-0.1

-0.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.24

0

-1.56

-0.23

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.03

4.14

52.07

-71.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-88.02

350.44

113.83

-98.4

EBIT growth

-55.8

-159.77

297.23

-99.09

Net profit growth

4,07,247.02

-97.31

556.01

-98.93

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20.25

7.86

0.11

0.22

0.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.25

7.86

0.11

0.22

0.1

Other Operating Income

0.05

0

0

0

0

Other Income

250.24

164.36

637.83

0.16

0.1

View Annually Results

Jindal Photo Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jindal Photo Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashok Yadav

Non Executive Director

Geeta Gilotra

Non Executive Director

Vinumon Kizhakkeveetil Govindan

Managing Director

Manoj Kumar Rastogi

Independent Director

Radhey Shyam

Non Executive Director

Prakash Matai

Independent Director

Suresh Chander Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Photo Ltd

Summary

Jindal Photo Ltd is Indias one of the largest manufacturer of photographic and allied products. The company is engaged in the manufacture of photographic paper and films. The product range includes Color Roll Films, Cameras, Photographic Color Paper, Medical X-Ray Films & Equipments, Cine Color Positive Film, Photo Processing Equipments and Photographic Chemicals etc. The companys manufacturing plants are located at Valsad in Gujarat; Samba (Jammu) in Jammu and Kashmir and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Jindal Photo Ltd was incorporated on March 15, 2004 as a public limited company with the name Consolidated Photo Products Ltd. As per the scheme of arrangement, the photographic business of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd (formerly Jindal Photo Ltd) was transferred and vested to the company as a going concern with effect from April 01, 2004. As per the provisions of the scheme of arrangement, Jindal Imaging Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The photographic business was being carried on by the transferor company in the name of Jindal Photo Ltd with the brand FUJIFILM, which had been very well established in the photographic market. Hence, the name of the company was changed from Consolidated Photo Products Ltd to Jindal Photo Ltd with effect from December 13, 2004. During the year 2004-05, the company participated in various promotional activities such as Photokina, Photofair, FUJI carnival workshops, products contests and workshops to promote new products an
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Photo Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Photo Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹819.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Photo Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Photo Ltd is ₹840.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Photo Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Photo Ltd is 64.33 and 4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Photo Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Photo Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Photo Ltd is ₹530.05 and ₹1029.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jindal Photo Ltd?

Jindal Photo Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 129.23%, 3 Years at 49.52%, 1 Year at 43.32%, 6 Month at -2.60%, 3 Month at 13.89% and 1 Month at 0.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Photo Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Photo Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.20 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 25.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Photo Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.