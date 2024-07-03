Summary

Jindal Photo Ltd is Indias one of the largest manufacturer of photographic and allied products. The company is engaged in the manufacture of photographic paper and films. The product range includes Color Roll Films, Cameras, Photographic Color Paper, Medical X-Ray Films & Equipments, Cine Color Positive Film, Photo Processing Equipments and Photographic Chemicals etc. The companys manufacturing plants are located at Valsad in Gujarat; Samba (Jammu) in Jammu and Kashmir and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Jindal Photo Ltd was incorporated on March 15, 2004 as a public limited company with the name Consolidated Photo Products Ltd. As per the scheme of arrangement, the photographic business of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd (formerly Jindal Photo Ltd) was transferred and vested to the company as a going concern with effect from April 01, 2004. As per the provisions of the scheme of arrangement, Jindal Imaging Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The photographic business was being carried on by the transferor company in the name of Jindal Photo Ltd with the brand FUJIFILM, which had been very well established in the photographic market. Hence, the name of the company was changed from Consolidated Photo Products Ltd to Jindal Photo Ltd with effect from December 13, 2004. During the year 2004-05, the company participated in various promotional activities such as Photokina, Photofair, FUJI carnival workshops, products contests and workshops to promote new products an

