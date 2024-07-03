SectorFinance
Open₹891.95
Prev. Close₹889.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹218.79
Day's High₹895
Day's Low₹810.55
52 Week's High₹1,029.75
52 Week's Low₹530.05
Book Value₹185.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)840.41
P/E64.33
EPS13.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.26
10.26
10.26
10.26
Preference Capital
54.53
68.28
62.64
57.47
Reserves
181.39
164.08
6.62
13.64
Net Worth
246.18
242.62
79.52
81.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.21
-0.1
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.24
0
-1.56
-0.23
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.03
4.14
52.07
-71.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-88.02
350.44
113.83
-98.4
EBIT growth
-55.8
-159.77
297.23
-99.09
Net profit growth
4,07,247.02
-97.31
556.01
-98.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20.25
7.86
0.11
0.22
0.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.25
7.86
0.11
0.22
0.1
Other Operating Income
0.05
0
0
0
0
Other Income
250.24
164.36
637.83
0.16
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashok Yadav
Non Executive Director
Geeta Gilotra
Non Executive Director
Vinumon Kizhakkeveetil Govindan
Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Rastogi
Independent Director
Radhey Shyam
Non Executive Director
Prakash Matai
Independent Director
Suresh Chander Sharma
Reports by Jindal Photo Ltd
Summary
Jindal Photo Ltd is Indias one of the largest manufacturer of photographic and allied products. The company is engaged in the manufacture of photographic paper and films. The product range includes Color Roll Films, Cameras, Photographic Color Paper, Medical X-Ray Films & Equipments, Cine Color Positive Film, Photo Processing Equipments and Photographic Chemicals etc. The companys manufacturing plants are located at Valsad in Gujarat; Samba (Jammu) in Jammu and Kashmir and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Jindal Photo Ltd was incorporated on March 15, 2004 as a public limited company with the name Consolidated Photo Products Ltd. As per the scheme of arrangement, the photographic business of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd (formerly Jindal Photo Ltd) was transferred and vested to the company as a going concern with effect from April 01, 2004. As per the provisions of the scheme of arrangement, Jindal Imaging Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The photographic business was being carried on by the transferor company in the name of Jindal Photo Ltd with the brand FUJIFILM, which had been very well established in the photographic market. Hence, the name of the company was changed from Consolidated Photo Products Ltd to Jindal Photo Ltd with effect from December 13, 2004. During the year 2004-05, the company participated in various promotional activities such as Photokina, Photofair, FUJI carnival workshops, products contests and workshops to promote new products an
Read More
The Jindal Photo Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹819.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Photo Ltd is ₹840.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Photo Ltd is 64.33 and 4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Photo Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Photo Ltd is ₹530.05 and ₹1029.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jindal Photo Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 129.23%, 3 Years at 49.52%, 1 Year at 43.32%, 6 Month at -2.60%, 3 Month at 13.89% and 1 Month at 0.87%.
