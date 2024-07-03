iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Photo Ltd Nine Monthly Results

822.35
(-2.35%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.33

0.08

0.1

0.12

0.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.33

0.08

0.1

0.12

0.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

169.55

118.84

552.8

0.14

0.01

Total Income

170.88

118.92

552.9

0.26

0.21

Total Expenditure

0.35

0.39

0.41

0.34

0.37

PBIDT

170.53

118.53

552.49

-0.08

-0.16

Interest

1.09

4.23

3.88

3.56

3.48

PBDT

169.44

114.3

548.61

-3.64

-3.64

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.04

0.07

0

Deferred Tax

0

-0.99

-1

-0.74

-0.79

Reported Profit After Tax

169.4

115.25

549.61

-3.01

-2.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

169.4

115.25

549.61

-3.01

-2.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

169.4

115.25

549.61

-3.01

-2.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

165.14

112.35

535.79

-2.93

-2.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.26

10.26

10.26

10.26

10.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12,821.8

1,48,162.5

5,52,490

-66.66

-80

PBDTM(%)

12,739.84

1,42,875

5,48,610

-3,033.33

-1,820

PATM(%)

12,736.84

1,44,062.5

5,49,610

-2,508.33

-1,445

