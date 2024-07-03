Jindal Photo Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.33
0.08
0.1
0.12
0.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.33
0.08
0.1
0.12
0.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
169.55
118.84
552.8
0.14
0.01
Total Income
170.88
118.92
552.9
0.26
0.21
Total Expenditure
0.35
0.39
0.41
0.34
0.37
PBIDT
170.53
118.53
552.49
-0.08
-0.16
Interest
1.09
4.23
3.88
3.56
3.48
PBDT
169.44
114.3
548.61
-3.64
-3.64
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.04
0.07
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.99
-1
-0.74
-0.79
Reported Profit After Tax
169.4
115.25
549.61
-3.01
-2.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
169.4
115.25
549.61
-3.01
-2.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
169.4
115.25
549.61
-3.01
-2.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
165.14
112.35
535.79
-2.93
-2.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.26
10.26
10.26
10.26
10.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12,821.8
1,48,162.5
5,52,490
-66.66
-80
PBDTM(%)
12,739.84
1,42,875
5,48,610
-3,033.33
-1,820
PATM(%)
12,736.84
1,44,062.5
5,49,610
-2,508.33
-1,445
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.