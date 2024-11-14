iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Photo Ltd Board Meeting

774.6
(4.49%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:19:08 AM

Jindal Photo CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
JINDAL PHOTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited results with Limited Review Report for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today (02/09/2024) has interalia discussed and approved the items as attached.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
JINDAL PHOTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated both) of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
JINDAL PHOTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated both) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated both) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
JINDAL PHOTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31.12.2023. Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today has interalia discussed and approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended on December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. A copy of results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

