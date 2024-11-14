Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

JINDAL PHOTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited results with Limited Review Report for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today (02/09/2024) has interalia discussed and approved the items as attached.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

JINDAL PHOTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated both) of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

JINDAL PHOTO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated both) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated both) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024