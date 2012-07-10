JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0.05
0.01
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.04
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.66
-0.04
-0.03
0.33
Other operating items
Operating
1.57
-0.03
-0.01
0.28
Capital expenditure
0.53
0.14
0
-0.01
Free cash flow
2.1
0.1
-0.01
0.27
Equity raised
-7.89
-8.01
-8.05
-7.98
Investing
0
0
0
-0.29
Financing
0.72
0.43
0.51
0.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.06
-7.48
-7.56
-7.51
