JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.48
(4.35%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd

JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0.05

0.01

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.04

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.66

-0.04

-0.03

0.33

Other operating items

Operating

1.57

-0.03

-0.01

0.28

Capital expenditure

0.53

0.14

0

-0.01

Free cash flow

2.1

0.1

-0.01

0.27

Equity raised

-7.89

-8.01

-8.05

-7.98

Investing

0

0

0

-0.29

Financing

0.72

0.43

0.51

0.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.06

-7.48

-7.56

-7.51

