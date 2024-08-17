iifl-logo-icon 1
JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Annually Results

0.48
(4.35%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

3.99

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

3.99

Other Operating Income

0.2

Other Income

0.37

Total Income

4.57

Total Expenditure

3

PBIDT

1.57

Interest

0

PBDT

1.57

Depreciation

0.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0.1

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.86

Minority Interest After NP

0.3

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

5.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

42,07,490

Public Shareholding (%)

71.3

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

16,92,510

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

28.69

PBIDTM(%)

39.34

PBDTM(%)

39.34

PATM(%)

21.55

