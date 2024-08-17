JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
3.99
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
3.99
Other Operating Income
0.2
Other Income
0.37
Total Income
4.57
Total Expenditure
3
PBIDT
1.57
Interest
0
PBDT
1.57
Depreciation
0.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.1
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.86
Minority Interest After NP
0.3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
5.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
42,07,490
Public Shareholding (%)
71.3
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
16,92,510
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
28.69
PBIDTM(%)
39.34
PBDTM(%)
39.34
PATM(%)
21.55
