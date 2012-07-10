Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.76
0.71
0.54
0.03
yoy growth (%)
6.38
32.22
1,297.38
-93.37
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.15
-0.45
-0.02
As % of sales
44.6
21.77
83.83
59.56
Other costs
-0.5
-0.45
-0.06
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
66.68
63.95
12.82
128.09
Operating profit
-0.08
0.1
0.01
-0.03
OPM
-11.29
14.27
3.34
-87.66
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.04
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.17
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0.05
0.01
-0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.05
0.01
-0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.05
0.01
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
-89.76
227.89
-148.26
18,749.95
NPM
0.79
8.3
3.34
-96.91
