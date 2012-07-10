iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Key Ratios

0.48
(4.35%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

185.58

Op profit growth

-81.94

EBIT growth

-126.35

Net profit growth

-107.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.32

100

EBIT margin

2.67

-28.94

Net profit margin

1.07

-40.01

RoCE

1.31

RoNW

0.19

RoA

0.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.08

-0.16

Book value per share

0.45

1.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

-2.61

P/B

0.27

EV/EBIDTA

-47.17

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-31.73

13.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

285.28

Inventory days

136.34

Creditor days

-83.89

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-57.87

0

Net debt / equity

1.6

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

16.18

0.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-17.84

0

Employee costs

-42.52

0

Other costs

-33.3

0

JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.