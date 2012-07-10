Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
185.58
Op profit growth
-81.94
EBIT growth
-126.35
Net profit growth
-107.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.32
100
EBIT margin
2.67
-28.94
Net profit margin
1.07
-40.01
RoCE
1.31
RoNW
0.19
RoA
0.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.08
-0.16
Book value per share
0.45
1.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
-2.61
P/B
0.27
EV/EBIDTA
-47.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-31.73
13.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
285.28
Inventory days
136.34
Creditor days
-83.89
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-57.87
0
Net debt / equity
1.6
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
16.18
0.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-17.84
0
Employee costs
-42.52
0
Other costs
-33.3
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.