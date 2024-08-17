iifl-logo-icon 1
JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.48
(4.35%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013Sept-2012

Gross Sales

0

0

3.91

0.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

3.91

0.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.2

0

Other Income

0

0.03

0.34

0.03

Total Income

0

0.03

4.44

0.12

Total Expenditure

0

0.05

2.74

0.27

PBIDT

0

0

1.72

-0.15

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0

0

1.72

-0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0.6

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.1

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0

0

1

-0.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.3

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0

0

0.7

-0.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0

0

0.7

-0.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0.11

-0.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.9

5.9

5.9

5.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

4,20,74,900

4,20,74,900

42,07,490

42,07,490

Public Shareholding (%)

71.3

71.3

71.3

71.3

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,69,25,100

1,69,25,100

16,92,510

16,92,510

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

28.69

28.69

28.69

28.69

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

43.98

-187.5

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0

0

25.83

-187.5

