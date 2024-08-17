JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
Gross Sales
0
0
3.91
0.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
3.91
0.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.2
0
Other Income
0
0.03
0.34
0.03
Total Income
0
0.03
4.44
0.12
Total Expenditure
0
0.05
2.74
0.27
PBIDT
0
0
1.72
-0.15
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0
0
1.72
-0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0.6
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.1
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0
0
1
-0.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.3
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
0
0.7
-0.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
0
0.7
-0.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0.11
-0.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.9
5.9
5.9
5.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,20,74,900
4,20,74,900
42,07,490
42,07,490
Public Shareholding (%)
71.3
71.3
71.3
71.3
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,69,25,100
1,69,25,100
16,92,510
16,92,510
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
28.69
28.69
28.69
28.69
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
43.98
-187.5
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
0
25.83
-187.5

