iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Share Price

0.48
(4.35%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

0.46

Prev. Close

0.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

0.48

Day's Low

0.46

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.27

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.68%

Non-Promoter- 71.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.9

5.9

5.9

5.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.94

-3.95

-4.01

-4.03

Net Worth

1.96

1.95

1.89

1.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.76

0.71

0.54

0.03

yoy growth (%)

6.38

32.22

1,297.38

-93.37

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.15

-0.45

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0.05

0.01

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.04

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.66

-0.04

-0.03

0.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.38

32.22

1,297.38

-93.37

Op profit growth

-184.13

463.97

-153.35

-487.49

EBIT growth

-89.76

227.89

-148.26

18,749.95

Net profit growth

-89.76

227.89

-148.26

18,749.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

3.99

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

3.99

Other Operating Income

0.2

Other Income

0.37

View Annually Results

JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

PANDURANG CHORGE

Director

RACHANA JITESH PANDYA

Director

KAUSHIK SHARADCHANDRA SHAH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd

Summary

Previously known as Uma Plastic Industries, Uma Petrofils India was incorporated on 24 Sep.92 and promoted by Laljibai M Patel and others. The company manufactures printed polythene bags and multilayer packaging materials.Polythene bags are used for packing salt, detergent powders, fast food items, processed food items, cakes, cereals, etc.The growing popularity and demand for multilayer packaging film is due to the inherent properties offered by such packaging materials. It serves as a protection against atmospheric conditions, has a longer shelf life, is temperature resistant and can also be used on automatic packaging equipment.The project to manufacture polyester / BOPP film, for printing and lamination of multilayer packaging, commenced from Sept96.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.