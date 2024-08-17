Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹0.46
Prev. Close₹0.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹0.48
Day's Low₹0.46
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.27
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.9
5.9
5.9
5.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.94
-3.95
-4.01
-4.03
Net Worth
1.96
1.95
1.89
1.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.76
0.71
0.54
0.03
yoy growth (%)
6.38
32.22
1,297.38
-93.37
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.15
-0.45
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0.05
0.01
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.04
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.66
-0.04
-0.03
0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.38
32.22
1,297.38
-93.37
Op profit growth
-184.13
463.97
-153.35
-487.49
EBIT growth
-89.76
227.89
-148.26
18,749.95
Net profit growth
-89.76
227.89
-148.26
18,749.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
3.99
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
3.99
Other Operating Income
0.2
Other Income
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
PANDURANG CHORGE
Director
RACHANA JITESH PANDYA
Director
KAUSHIK SHARADCHANDRA SHAH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd
Summary
Previously known as Uma Plastic Industries, Uma Petrofils India was incorporated on 24 Sep.92 and promoted by Laljibai M Patel and others. The company manufactures printed polythene bags and multilayer packaging materials.Polythene bags are used for packing salt, detergent powders, fast food items, processed food items, cakes, cereals, etc.The growing popularity and demand for multilayer packaging film is due to the inherent properties offered by such packaging materials. It serves as a protection against atmospheric conditions, has a longer shelf life, is temperature resistant and can also be used on automatic packaging equipment.The project to manufacture polyester / BOPP film, for printing and lamination of multilayer packaging, commenced from Sept96.
