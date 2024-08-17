JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Summary

Previously known as Uma Plastic Industries, Uma Petrofils India was incorporated on 24 Sep.92 and promoted by Laljibai M Patel and others. The company manufactures printed polythene bags and multilayer packaging materials.Polythene bags are used for packing salt, detergent powders, fast food items, processed food items, cakes, cereals, etc.The growing popularity and demand for multilayer packaging film is due to the inherent properties offered by such packaging materials. It serves as a protection against atmospheric conditions, has a longer shelf life, is temperature resistant and can also be used on automatic packaging equipment.The project to manufacture polyester / BOPP film, for printing and lamination of multilayer packaging, commenced from Sept96.