JMDE Packaging & Realties Ltd Management Discussions

1. Overview

The Companys primary business is real estate sales. The Company has ventured into the media industry, focusing on the post-production and branding verticals. The Company has exited from its subsidiary, Salt Studios Pvt. Ltd. due to the failure of Salt Studios Pvt. Ltd to honour the terms of the deal.

2. Business Environment

2015-16 was a fairly difficult year for the real estate sector and we do not expect conditions to improve much through 2016-17. But the company believes that the development of infrastructure undertaken by the new government and the push for better civil infrastructure in country can be good upcoming opportunity that can greatly benefit the company if tackled in the correct manner.

3. Internal Control & Adequacy

The company has proper & adequate internal control system to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. Your Company also ensures that transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. As a step further, your company has already taken steps to document its systems and processes.

4. Risk Management System

We manage the risks associated with our operations through the use of internally developed software and selective direct monitoring of certain operating parameters. Our automated risk management procedures rely primarily on internally developed risk management system. We manage our business risk through strict compliance and internal checks. We have a well-managed internal audit and internal control system working along with the external audit performing checks at regular intervals to identify any discrepancies and rectify at the earliest.

5. Opportunities

The Company is looking at opportunities in the short term that offer quick growth and steady cash flows and is looking to establish the framework that will allow the exploitation of opportunities that will arise in the long term.

6. Risk & Concerns

The Company has entered new and fast evolving sectors of online real estate portals. The Company therefore has small immediate business risks or concerns.

7. Outlook

The global economy seems to be reviving and another recession is very unlikely given the current circumstances. The Company expects the global debt scenario to be a primary concern and impediment to growth. Established sectors in India have high entry barriers and will continue to remain so. The Company forecasts the maturing of the consumer oriented online services industry.

8. Human Resources

The Company believes in a strong and motivated workforce complimented by an efficient and horizontally integrated work structure. An informal working environment allows managers and team members to interact regularly. Managers constantly encourage and reward innovation in the workspace and value all round development and competency in employees. Employees are also encouraged to train and develop skills other than their core qualifications that let them develop as individuals..

9. Cautionary Statement

The statements made in this report describe the Companys objectives and projections that may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. The actual results might differ materially from those expressed or implied depending on the economic conditions, government policies and other incidental factors, which are beyond the control of the Company.