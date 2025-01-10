John Cockerill India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.45
187.41
175.36
170.32
Net Worth
211.39
192.35
180.3
175.26
Minority Interest
Debt
1.43
0.22
0.02
0.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.72
6.32
0
0
Total Liabilities
216.54
198.89
180.32
175.43
Fixed Assets
53.71
51.43
51.84
54.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.83
3.56
0
0
Networking Capital
29.53
25.4
80.92
86.06
Inventories
18.66
23.23
9.78
14.29
Inventory Days
9.32
26.33
Sundry Debtors
209.64
133.5
120.45
127.65
Debtor Days
114.85
235.24
Other Current Assets
415.19
524.08
110.76
226.76
Sundry Creditors
-320.6
-278.14
-72.77
-113.9
Creditor Days
69.38
209.9
Other Current Liabilities
-293.36
-377.27
-87.3
-168.74
Cash
130.46
118.51
47.55
35.02
Total Assets
216.53
198.9
180.31
175.43
