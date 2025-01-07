Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
382.78
198.05
371
305.34
yoy growth (%)
93.26
-46.61
21.5
98.52
Raw materials
-267.41
-130.14
-207.39
-202.87
As % of sales
69.86
65.71
55.9
66.44
Employee costs
-49.75
-47.59
-59.45
-51.6
As % of sales
12.99
24.03
16.02
16.9
Other costs
-56.12
-47.59
-82.23
-47.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.66
24.03
22.16
15.4
Operating profit
9.48
-27.28
21.91
3.81
OPM
2.47
-13.77
5.9
1.24
Depreciation
-4.66
-5.03
-5.66
-5.92
Interest expense
-6.84
-0.18
-3.08
-0.9
Other income
6.45
2.29
15.75
16.27
Profit before tax
4.42
-30.2
28.91
13.25
Taxes
0.21
1.14
-5.17
-6.53
Tax rate
4.76
-3.79
-17.88
-49.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.64
-29.06
23.74
6.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.64
-29.06
23.74
6.71
yoy growth (%)
-115.96
-222.39
253.34
16.05
NPM
1.21
-14.67
6.4
2.2
