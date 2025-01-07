iifl-logo-icon 1
John Cockerill India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,040
(-0.68%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

382.78

198.05

371

305.34

yoy growth (%)

93.26

-46.61

21.5

98.52

Raw materials

-267.41

-130.14

-207.39

-202.87

As % of sales

69.86

65.71

55.9

66.44

Employee costs

-49.75

-47.59

-59.45

-51.6

As % of sales

12.99

24.03

16.02

16.9

Other costs

-56.12

-47.59

-82.23

-47.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.66

24.03

22.16

15.4

Operating profit

9.48

-27.28

21.91

3.81

OPM

2.47

-13.77

5.9

1.24

Depreciation

-4.66

-5.03

-5.66

-5.92

Interest expense

-6.84

-0.18

-3.08

-0.9

Other income

6.45

2.29

15.75

16.27

Profit before tax

4.42

-30.2

28.91

13.25

Taxes

0.21

1.14

-5.17

-6.53

Tax rate

4.76

-3.79

-17.88

-49.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.64

-29.06

23.74

6.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.64

-29.06

23.74

6.71

yoy growth (%)

-115.96

-222.39

253.34

16.05

NPM

1.21

-14.67

6.4

2.2

