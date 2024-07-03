Summary

John Cockerill India Limited was formerly established as a Public Limited Company with the name CMI FPE Limited in May, 1986 and later on changed from CMI FPE Limited to John Cockerill India Limited in June, 2020. The main activities of the Company comprise customised design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of components of Cold Rolling Mill Complexes, Galvanising Lines, Colour Coating Lines, Tension Levelling Lines, Skin Pass Mills, Acid Regeneration Plants, Wet Flux Lines and Pickling Lines for ferrous and non-ferrous industries globally.Incorporated in 1986, the Company was promoted by T R Mehta. FPL came out with a rights issue in Dec.95 to increase the manufacturing capacity to construct industrial sheds at Taloja, and factory at Andheri, Mumbai; to construct full-fledged factory at Silvassa in the Union Territory at Dadra & Nagar Haveli; to set up designing offices at Delhi / Calcutta and to meet working capital requirements. The Company got into technical collaboration with Durmech Engineering, UK, for the manufacture of paint coating lines. In 2012, it acquired a new plant site at Hedavali, near Khopoli, in Maharashtra. It completed the modernization and expansion plan of its Taloja plant, and made it a Centre of Excellence for Cold Rolling Mills in 2013. In 2023, the Company commissioned the CAL (Continuous Annealing Line) supplied to JSW Steel Coated Products Limited at Vasind and completed all equipment dispatches for the three processing lines ordered

