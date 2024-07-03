iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

John Cockerill India Ltd Share Price

4,041
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:28:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,299
  • Day's High4,299
  • 52 Wk High6,443
  • Prev. Close4,253.7
  • Day's Low3,998
  • 52 Wk Low 2,910
  • Turnover (lac)123.37
  • P/E327.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value428.72
  • EPS12.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,995.37
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

John Cockerill India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

4,299

Prev. Close

4,253.7

Turnover(Lac.)

123.37

Day's High

4,299

Day's Low

3,998

52 Week's High

6,443

52 Week's Low

2,910

Book Value

428.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,995.37

P/E

327.71

EPS

12.98

Divi. Yield

0.16

John Cockerill India Ltd Corporate Action

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Apr, 2024

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

John Cockerill India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

John Cockerill India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.88%

Foreign: 74.88%

Indian: 0.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 24.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

John Cockerill India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.94

4.94

4.94

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

206.45

187.41

175.36

170.32

Net Worth

211.39

192.35

180.3

175.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

382.78

198.05

371

305.34

yoy growth (%)

93.26

-46.61

21.5

98.52

Raw materials

-267.41

-130.14

-207.39

-202.87

As % of sales

69.86

65.71

55.9

66.44

Employee costs

-49.75

-47.59

-59.45

-51.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.42

-30.2

28.91

13.25

Depreciation

-4.66

-5.03

-5.66

-5.92

Tax paid

0.21

1.14

-5.17

-6.53

Working capital

-23.21

3.33

-10.75

49.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

93.26

-46.61

21.5

98.52

Op profit growth

-134.76

-224.49

474.92

-6,919.67

EBIT growth

-137.56

-193.81

125.97

59.22

Net profit growth

-115.96

-222.39

253.34

16.05

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

John Cockerill India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT John Cockerill India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Yves Honhon

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Roma Balwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Haresh Vala

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nandkumar Dhekne

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sebastien Roussel

Managing Director

Michael Kotas

Independent Director

Anupam Vaidya

Independent Director

Anjali Rajesh Gupta

Non Executive Director

Vivek Bhide

Additional Director

Anand Sen

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by John Cockerill India Ltd

Summary

John Cockerill India Limited was formerly established as a Public Limited Company with the name CMI FPE Limited in May, 1986 and later on changed from CMI FPE Limited to John Cockerill India Limited in June, 2020. The main activities of the Company comprise customised design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of components of Cold Rolling Mill Complexes, Galvanising Lines, Colour Coating Lines, Tension Levelling Lines, Skin Pass Mills, Acid Regeneration Plants, Wet Flux Lines and Pickling Lines for ferrous and non-ferrous industries globally.Incorporated in 1986, the Company was promoted by T R Mehta. FPL came out with a rights issue in Dec.95 to increase the manufacturing capacity to construct industrial sheds at Taloja, and factory at Andheri, Mumbai; to construct full-fledged factory at Silvassa in the Union Territory at Dadra & Nagar Haveli; to set up designing offices at Delhi / Calcutta and to meet working capital requirements. The Company got into technical collaboration with Durmech Engineering, UK, for the manufacture of paint coating lines. In 2012, it acquired a new plant site at Hedavali, near Khopoli, in Maharashtra. It completed the modernization and expansion plan of its Taloja plant, and made it a Centre of Excellence for Cold Rolling Mills in 2013. In 2023, the Company commissioned the CAL (Continuous Annealing Line) supplied to JSW Steel Coated Products Limited at Vasind and completed all equipment dispatches for the three processing lines ordered
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the John Cockerill India Ltd share price today?

The John Cockerill India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4041 today.

What is the Market Cap of John Cockerill India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of John Cockerill India Ltd is ₹1995.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of John Cockerill India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of John Cockerill India Ltd is 327.71 and 9.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of John Cockerill India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a John Cockerill India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of John Cockerill India Ltd is ₹2910 and ₹6443 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of John Cockerill India Ltd?

John Cockerill India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.73%, 3 Years at 56.80%, 1 Year at 41.23%, 6 Month at -25.37%, 3 Month at -25.06% and 1 Month at -14.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of John Cockerill India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of John Cockerill India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 24.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR John Cockerill India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.