SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹4,299
Prev. Close₹4,253.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹123.37
Day's High₹4,299
Day's Low₹3,998
52 Week's High₹6,443
52 Week's Low₹2,910
Book Value₹428.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,995.37
P/E327.71
EPS12.98
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.45
187.41
175.36
170.32
Net Worth
211.39
192.35
180.3
175.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
382.78
198.05
371
305.34
yoy growth (%)
93.26
-46.61
21.5
98.52
Raw materials
-267.41
-130.14
-207.39
-202.87
As % of sales
69.86
65.71
55.9
66.44
Employee costs
-49.75
-47.59
-59.45
-51.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.42
-30.2
28.91
13.25
Depreciation
-4.66
-5.03
-5.66
-5.92
Tax paid
0.21
1.14
-5.17
-6.53
Working capital
-23.21
3.33
-10.75
49.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
93.26
-46.61
21.5
98.52
Op profit growth
-134.76
-224.49
474.92
-6,919.67
EBIT growth
-137.56
-193.81
125.97
59.22
Net profit growth
-115.96
-222.39
253.34
16.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Yves Honhon
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Roma Balwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Haresh Vala
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nandkumar Dhekne
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sebastien Roussel
Managing Director
Michael Kotas
Independent Director
Anupam Vaidya
Independent Director
Anjali Rajesh Gupta
Non Executive Director
Vivek Bhide
Additional Director
Anand Sen
Reports by John Cockerill India Ltd
Summary
John Cockerill India Limited was formerly established as a Public Limited Company with the name CMI FPE Limited in May, 1986 and later on changed from CMI FPE Limited to John Cockerill India Limited in June, 2020. The main activities of the Company comprise customised design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of components of Cold Rolling Mill Complexes, Galvanising Lines, Colour Coating Lines, Tension Levelling Lines, Skin Pass Mills, Acid Regeneration Plants, Wet Flux Lines and Pickling Lines for ferrous and non-ferrous industries globally.Incorporated in 1986, the Company was promoted by T R Mehta. FPL came out with a rights issue in Dec.95 to increase the manufacturing capacity to construct industrial sheds at Taloja, and factory at Andheri, Mumbai; to construct full-fledged factory at Silvassa in the Union Territory at Dadra & Nagar Haveli; to set up designing offices at Delhi / Calcutta and to meet working capital requirements. The Company got into technical collaboration with Durmech Engineering, UK, for the manufacture of paint coating lines. In 2012, it acquired a new plant site at Hedavali, near Khopoli, in Maharashtra. It completed the modernization and expansion plan of its Taloja plant, and made it a Centre of Excellence for Cold Rolling Mills in 2013. In 2023, the Company commissioned the CAL (Continuous Annealing Line) supplied to JSW Steel Coated Products Limited at Vasind and completed all equipment dispatches for the three processing lines ordered
The John Cockerill India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4041 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of John Cockerill India Ltd is ₹1995.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of John Cockerill India Ltd is 327.71 and 9.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a John Cockerill India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of John Cockerill India Ltd is ₹2910 and ₹6443 as of 06 Jan ‘25
John Cockerill India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.73%, 3 Years at 56.80%, 1 Year at 41.23%, 6 Month at -25.37%, 3 Month at -25.06% and 1 Month at -14.13%.
