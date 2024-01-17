|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|18 Apr 2024
|7 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|This is to inform you that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 14 2024 at 2.30 pm at Ballroom 4 ITC Maratha Mumbai Sahar Road Andheri East Mumbai 400099. Further pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from May 7 2024 to May 14 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company and for determining the names of the members eligibile for dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company if declared at the AGM.
