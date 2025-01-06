John Cockerill India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.42
-30.2
28.91
13.25
Depreciation
-4.66
-5.03
-5.66
-5.92
Tax paid
0.21
1.14
-5.17
-6.53
Working capital
-23.21
3.33
-10.75
49.83
Other operating items
Operating
-23.23
-30.76
7.32
50.62
Capital expenditure
1.73
0.67
9.13
3.67
Free cash flow
-21.5
-30.09
16.45
54.29
Equity raised
341.03
401.82
331.52
295.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.19
0.55
0.38
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.97
Net in cash
319.72
372.27
348.36
351.36
