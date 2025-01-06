iifl-logo-icon 1
John Cockerill India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,067.8
(-4.37%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.42

-30.2

28.91

13.25

Depreciation

-4.66

-5.03

-5.66

-5.92

Tax paid

0.21

1.14

-5.17

-6.53

Working capital

-23.21

3.33

-10.75

49.83

Other operating items

Operating

-23.23

-30.76

7.32

50.62

Capital expenditure

1.73

0.67

9.13

3.67

Free cash flow

-21.5

-30.09

16.45

54.29

Equity raised

341.03

401.82

331.52

295.09

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.19

0.55

0.38

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.97

Net in cash

319.72

372.27

348.36

351.36

