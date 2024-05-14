As required under Regulation 30 and 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the nine months period ended December 31, 2023 including the Notice convening the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 2.30 pm at Ballroom 4, ITC Maratha Mumbai, Sahar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai 400099. This is to inform you that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 2.30 pm at Ballroom 4, ITC Maratha Mumbai, Sahar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai 400099. Further pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from May 7, 2024 to May 14, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company and for determining the names of the members eligible for dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company, if declared at the AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the gist of the proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday, May 14, 2024. A total of 67 members were present at the AGM. All the items of business contained in the AGM Notice were transacted and passed by the members with requisite majority. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)