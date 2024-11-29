Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A (7) of SEBI LODR, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 29, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved the following : Noting of resignation of Mr. Praveen Kadle (DIN : 00016814) Mr. Praveen Kadle has taken over additional responsibilities in the other Group entities of John Cockerill, accordingly has tendered his resignation from the position of an Independent Director of the Company effective from the close of working hours of November 30, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Anand Sen (DIN : 00237914) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have approved the appointment of Mr. Anand Sen as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) w.e.f. December 1, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

John Cockerill India Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended September 30 2024. Kindly note the same. With reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certified by M/s. S R B C & Co. LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting commenced at 2.45 pm and concluded at 7.32 pm Ms. Roma Balwani (DIN : 00112756) shall cease to be an Independent Director of the Company upon completion of 2 consecutive terms of 5 years each at the closure of working hours on October 28, 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today have noted the above expiry of term and placed on record its immense contributions made by Ms. Roma Balwani during her tenure as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company and her mentorship and guidance to the management for the last 10 years. The relevant details as per the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 for the above change is given in Annexure I. The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in compliance with the requirements prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations. Kindly take the same on record With reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024. These financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above financial results duly certified by M/s. S R B C & Co. LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

John Cockerill India Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended June 30 2024. Kindly note the same. With reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024. The Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended June 30, 2024 is also enclosed herewith. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certifies by M/s. SRB & Co. LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting commenced at 10.00 am and concluded at 5.25 pm. We request you to take the above on record WIth reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LIsting Obligations and DIsclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at June 30, 2024. The Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended June 30, 2024 is also enclosed hereiwth. These financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 31, 2024 have approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024. These Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement along with the Limited Review Report was filed with your good office on July 31, 2024. The Chairman communication on the financial results for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 20 Apr 2024

John Cockerill India Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday May 13 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e on May 13, 2024. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certified by M/s. S R B C & Co. LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. We request you to take the above on record. The meeting commenced at 4.05 pm and concluded at 6.40 pm. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Part A(7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Regulations), we hereby inform the decisions taken at the Companys Board Meeting held today i.e. May 13, 2024 : Resignation of Mr. Sebastien Roussel (DIN : 09663609) from the Chairman of the Board and Director effective from close of working hours of May 14, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Francois-David Martino (DIN : 10593380) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director) effective from May 15, 2024. The Company shall seek the approval of the members for the aforesaid appointment by way of postal ballot in due course. The relevant details as per requirements of SEBI 30 of SEBI Regulations read with SEBI Circular are given in the enclosed Annexure - I. In accordance with with the circular dated June 20, 2018 issued by BSE Limited and based on the affirmation given by Mr. Francois-David Martino, we hereby confirm that Please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 13, 2024. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certified by M/s. S R B C & Co. LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 16 Jan 2024