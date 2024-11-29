|Purpose
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A (7) of SEBI LODR, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 29, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved the following : Noting of resignation of Mr. Praveen Kadle (DIN : 00016814) Mr. Praveen Kadle has taken over additional responsibilities in the other Group entities of John Cockerill, accordingly has tendered his resignation from the position of an Independent Director of the Company effective from the close of working hours of November 30, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Anand Sen (DIN : 00237914) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have approved the appointment of Mr. Anand Sen as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) w.e.f. December 1, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)
|John Cockerill India Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended September 30 2024. Kindly note the same. With reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certified by M/s. S R B C & Co. LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting commenced at 2.45 pm and concluded at 7.32 pm Ms. Roma Balwani (DIN : 00112756) shall cease to be an Independent Director of the Company upon completion of 2 consecutive terms of 5 years each at the closure of working hours on October 28, 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today have noted the above expiry of term and placed on record its immense contributions made by Ms. Roma Balwani during her tenure as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company and her mentorship and guidance to the management for the last 10 years. The relevant details as per the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 for the above change is given in Annexure I. The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in compliance with the requirements prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations. Kindly take the same on record With reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024. These financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above financial results duly certified by M/s. S R B C & Co. LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
|John Cockerill India Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended June 30 2024. Kindly note the same. With reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024. The Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended June 30, 2024 is also enclosed herewith. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certifies by M/s. SRB & Co. LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting commenced at 10.00 am and concluded at 5.25 pm. We request you to take the above on record WIth reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LIsting Obligations and DIsclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at June 30, 2024. The Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended June 30, 2024 is also enclosed hereiwth. These financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 31, 2024 have approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024. These Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement along with the Limited Review Report was filed with your good office on July 31, 2024. The Chairman communication on the financial results for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024)
|John Cockerill India Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday May 13 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e on May 13, 2024. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certified by M/s. S R B C & Co. LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. We request you to take the above on record. The meeting commenced at 4.05 pm and concluded at 6.40 pm. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Part A(7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Regulations), we hereby inform the decisions taken at the Companys Board Meeting held today i.e. May 13, 2024 : Resignation of Mr. Sebastien Roussel (DIN : 09663609) from the Chairman of the Board and Director effective from close of working hours of May 14, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Francois-David Martino (DIN : 10593380) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director) effective from May 15, 2024. The Company shall seek the approval of the members for the aforesaid appointment by way of postal ballot in due course. The relevant details as per requirements of SEBI 30 of SEBI Regulations read with SEBI Circular are given in the enclosed Annexure - I. In accordance with with the circular dated June 20, 2018 issued by BSE Limited and based on the affirmation given by Mr. Francois-David Martino, we hereby confirm that Please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 13, 2024. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results duly certified by M/s. S R B C & Co. LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
|John Cockerill India Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period (financial year) ended December 31 2023. Please refer our previous communication dated November 2 2023 wherein the the change of financial year was informed and the new financial year to be from January to December. This being the first year of change of financial year will be for a period of nine months from April 1 2023 to December 31 2023. Please note that at the above mentioned Board Meeting the Directors shall also consider recommendation of dividend if any on the shares of the Company for the nine months period ended December 31 2023. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 16/01/2024) John Cockerill India Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in reference to our earlier intimation dated January 16, 2024, regarding the notice of the Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. It may please be noted that due to certain exigencies, the meeting of Board of Directors is now rescheduled and is to be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period (financial year) ended December 31, 2023. Please note that at the above mentioned Board Meeting, the Directors shall also consider the recommendation of a dividend, if any, on the shares of the Company for the nine months period ended December 31, 2023. Please refer our previous communication dated December 28, 2023 wherein as per the terms of the Companys Code for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the conclusion of the meeting of the Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (70%) and is subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024) With reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, amongst other matters, the following decisions have been taken at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. February 7, 2024 : 1. The Board of Directors has approved the audited financial results for the quarter and period (nine months) ended on December 31, 2023. Attached please find the Audited Financial Results together with the Auditors Report thereon in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Declaration of the CFO regarding unmodified opinion on the aforesaid audited financial results is attached herewith. 3. The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (70%) and is subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A (7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform the following decisions taken at the Companys Board meeting held today i.e. February 7, 2024 : 1. Expiry of term of Mr. N. Sundararajan (DIN : 00051040) effective from March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of Additional Directors (Non-Executive and Independent) - Ms. Anupama Vaidya (DIN : 02713517) and Ms. Anjali Gupte (DIN : 00104884). 3. Re-appointment of Independent Director - Mr. Nandkumar Dhekne (DIN : 02189370). The relevant details under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular dated September 9, 2015 are given in enclosed Annexure 1. In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018 issued by BSE Limited and based on affirmation given by Ms. Anupama Vaidya, Ms. Anjali Gupte and Mr. Nandkumar Dhekne, we confirm that they are not debarred from holding offic (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024) The Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 7, 2024 have approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months (period) ended December 31, 2023. These Financial Results along with the Auditor Report was filed with your good office yesterday. The Chairman communication on the financial results for the quarter and nine months (period) ended December 31, 2023 is enclosed herewith. We request you to take the above on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
