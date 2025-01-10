Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.79
19.79
19.79
19.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.84
21.79
-20.64
-20.5
Net Worth
41.63
41.58
-0.85
-0.71
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.28
1.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
41.63
41.58
0.42
0.53
Fixed Assets
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
37.5
30
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.16
11.06
0.2
0.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.75
0.6
0.08
0.01
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.29
10.51
0.74
0.74
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.04
-0.6
-0.44
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.84
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.75
0.31
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
41.63
41.59
0.43
0.54
