iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

10.49
(-2.87%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Julien Agro Infratech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.79

19.79

19.79

19.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.84

21.79

-20.64

-20.5

Net Worth

41.63

41.58

-0.85

-0.71

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

1.28

1.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

41.63

41.58

0.42

0.53

Fixed Assets

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

37.5

30

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.16

11.06

0.2

0.29

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.75

0.6

0.08

0.01

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.29

10.51

0.74

0.74

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.04

-0.6

-0.44

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.84

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0.75

0.31

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

41.63

41.59

0.43

0.54

Julien Agro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Julien Agro Infratech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.