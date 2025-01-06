Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-42.4
-0.01
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.83
-5.8
-5.84
-26.56
Other operating items
Operating
0.61
-48.2
-5.86
-26.54
Capital expenditure
0.22
-0.26
0
0
Free cash flow
0.83
-48.46
-5.86
-26.54
Equity raised
-40.57
44.22
44.24
44.17
Investing
0
-36.38
5.84
26.61
Financing
1.25
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-38.49
-40.62
44.21
44.24
