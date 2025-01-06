iifl-logo-icon 1
Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.39
(-0.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Julien Agro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-42.4

-0.01

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.83

-5.8

-5.84

-26.56

Other operating items

Operating

0.61

-48.2

-5.86

-26.54

Capital expenditure

0.22

-0.26

0

0

Free cash flow

0.83

-48.46

-5.86

-26.54

Equity raised

-40.57

44.22

44.24

44.17

Investing

0

-36.38

5.84

26.61

Financing

1.25

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-38.49

-40.62

44.21

44.24

