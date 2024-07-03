iifl-logo-icon 1
Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Share Price

24.39
(-0.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.9
  • Day's High26.44
  • 52 Wk High34.63
  • Prev. Close24.5
  • Day's Low24
  • 52 Wk Low 22.2
  • Turnover (lac)53.14
  • P/E22.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.98
  • EPS1.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Julien Agro Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Sector

Trading

Open

24.9

Prev. Close

24.5

Turnover(Lac.)

53.14

Day's High

26.44

Day's Low

24

52 Week's High

34.63

52 Week's Low

22.2

Book Value

21.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.27

P/E

22.9

EPS

1.07

Divi. Yield

0

Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 01 Nov, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Julien Agro Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Julien Agro Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.57%

Non-Promoter- 1.97%

Institutions: 1.97%

Non-Institutions: 38.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Julien Agro Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.79

19.79

19.79

19.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.84

21.79

-20.64

-20.5

Net Worth

41.63

41.58

-0.85

-0.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.24

0.27

20.05

yoy growth (%)

-100

-12.51

-98.62

-36.22

Raw materials

0

-42.73

-0.18

-20.01

As % of sales

0

17,677.64

67.51

99.81

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.14

-0.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-42.4

-0.01

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.83

-5.8

-5.84

-26.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-12.51

-98.62

-36.22

Op profit growth

-99.5

23,648.13

-44.91

-338.67

EBIT growth

-99.49

3,09,003.79

-130.31

-63.02

Net profit growth

-99.5

3,80,724.6

-135.61

-64.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

20.44

31.45

85.61

167.88

250.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.44

31.45

85.61

167.88

250.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Julien Agro Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Drolia

Independent Director

Rima Chandra.

Director

Manish Sureka

Director

Prabir Bhattacharjee

Director

Mrinmay Ghosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puja Jain

Director

Sandip Dalmia

Director

Peeyush Sethi

Director

Namrata Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Julien Agro Infratech Ltd

Summary

Julien Agro Infratech Limited was initially incorporated as Silverpoint Infratech Limited on March 18, 1997. The Company later on, changed the name to Julien Agro Infratech Limited from Silverpoint Infratech Limited effective on August 25, 2023. The Company is presently engaged in the business of providing land development, construction services and other related services for civil & structural construction and infrastructure sector projects. Initially, the Company was incorporated with the object of trading. It started construction activities in FY 2007-08. The Company was initially promoted by Mr. Pawan Murarka and Mansukh Baid. The current Promoters, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Drolia, Mr. Mohan Lal Sureka, Saffron Vinimay Private Limited and Shivmangal Commercial Private Limited acquired the Company on April 15, 2010.Currently, the Company subcontract specific construction and execution work related to projects to third party contractors. As soon a contract is received by the Company, it initiate the process in finalizing the sub-contractor for execution of the same and enter into a sub contract agreement. Till date, the majority of the projects undertaken by the Company include Land & Site Development including land filling, land clearing, site clearing, etc. and Civil Construction projects, which include commercial, residential and industrial structures, etc.The clients include Binani Cement Limited, PACL India Limited, Jain Infraprojects Limited, Prakash Constrowell Limited, NKC
Company FAQs

What is the Julien Agro Infratech Ltd share price today?

The Julien Agro Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd is ₹48.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd is 22.9 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Julien Agro Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd is ₹22.2 and ₹34.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd?

Julien Agro Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.20%, 6 Month at -12.12%, 3 Month at -12.12% and 1 Month at -9.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.57 %
Institutions - 1.98 %
Public - 38.45 %

