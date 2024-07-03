Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹24.9
Prev. Close₹24.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹53.14
Day's High₹26.44
Day's Low₹24
52 Week's High₹34.63
52 Week's Low₹22.2
Book Value₹21.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.27
P/E22.9
EPS1.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.79
19.79
19.79
19.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.84
21.79
-20.64
-20.5
Net Worth
41.63
41.58
-0.85
-0.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.24
0.27
20.05
yoy growth (%)
-100
-12.51
-98.62
-36.22
Raw materials
0
-42.73
-0.18
-20.01
As % of sales
0
17,677.64
67.51
99.81
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.14
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-42.4
-0.01
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.83
-5.8
-5.84
-26.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-12.51
-98.62
-36.22
Op profit growth
-99.5
23,648.13
-44.91
-338.67
EBIT growth
-99.49
3,09,003.79
-130.31
-63.02
Net profit growth
-99.5
3,80,724.6
-135.61
-64.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
20.44
31.45
85.61
167.88
250.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.44
31.45
85.61
167.88
250.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Drolia
Independent Director
Rima Chandra.
Director
Manish Sureka
Director
Prabir Bhattacharjee
Director
Mrinmay Ghosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puja Jain
Director
Sandip Dalmia
Director
Peeyush Sethi
Director
Namrata Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Julien Agro Infratech Ltd
Summary
Julien Agro Infratech Limited was initially incorporated as Silverpoint Infratech Limited on March 18, 1997. The Company later on, changed the name to Julien Agro Infratech Limited from Silverpoint Infratech Limited effective on August 25, 2023. The Company is presently engaged in the business of providing land development, construction services and other related services for civil & structural construction and infrastructure sector projects. Initially, the Company was incorporated with the object of trading. It started construction activities in FY 2007-08. The Company was initially promoted by Mr. Pawan Murarka and Mansukh Baid. The current Promoters, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Drolia, Mr. Mohan Lal Sureka, Saffron Vinimay Private Limited and Shivmangal Commercial Private Limited acquired the Company on April 15, 2010.Currently, the Company subcontract specific construction and execution work related to projects to third party contractors. As soon a contract is received by the Company, it initiate the process in finalizing the sub-contractor for execution of the same and enter into a sub contract agreement. Till date, the majority of the projects undertaken by the Company include Land & Site Development including land filling, land clearing, site clearing, etc. and Civil Construction projects, which include commercial, residential and industrial structures, etc.The clients include Binani Cement Limited, PACL India Limited, Jain Infraprojects Limited, Prakash Constrowell Limited, NKC
The Julien Agro Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd is ₹48.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd is 22.9 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Julien Agro Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Julien Agro Infratech Ltd is ₹22.2 and ₹34.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Julien Agro Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.20%, 6 Month at -12.12%, 3 Month at -12.12% and 1 Month at -9.66%.
