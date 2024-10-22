iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Split

12.68
(6.82%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Julien Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split8 Oct 20248 Jan 20258 Jan 2025105
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have decided to split the equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten Rupees) to Rs. 5/- (Five Rupees) subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company Revised outcome for sub-division of Equity Shares: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on October 08, 2024 has considered and approved sub-division/ split of the equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten Rupees) to Rs. 5/- (Five Rupees) subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors fixed Monday, January 06, 2025 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/ split of equity shares of company, subject to approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JULIEN AGRO INFRATECH LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JULIEN AGRO INFRATECH LTD (536073) RECORD DATE 08.01.2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into 2 (TWO) Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 08/01/2025 DR-794/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE890N01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 08/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.12.2024) New ISIN : INE890N01027 Source : NSDL (06.01.2025) New ISIN No. INE890N01027 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 08-01-2025 (DR- 794/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.01.2025)

Julien Agro: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Julien Agro Infratech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.