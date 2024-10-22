This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have decided to split the equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten Rupees) to Rs. 5/- (Five Rupees) subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company Revised outcome for sub-division of Equity Shares: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on October 08, 2024 has considered and approved sub-division/ split of the equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten Rupees) to Rs. 5/- (Five Rupees) subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors fixed Monday, January 06, 2025 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/ split of equity shares of company, subject to approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JULIEN AGRO INFRATECH LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JULIEN AGRO INFRATECH LTD (536073) RECORD DATE 08.01.2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into 2 (TWO) Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 08/01/2025 DR-794/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE890N01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 08/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.12.2024) New ISIN : INE890N01027 Source : NSDL (06.01.2025) New ISIN No. INE890N01027 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 08-01-2025 (DR- 794/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.01.2025)