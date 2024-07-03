Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
14.38
6.06
8.52
22.93
39.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.38
6.06
8.52
22.93
39.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
14.38
6.06
8.52
22.93
39.25
Total Expenditure
14.34
6.04
8.63
22.69
38.95
PBIDT
0.04
0.02
-0.12
0.23
0.31
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.04
0.02
-0.12
0.23
0.31
Depreciation
0.01
0
0.01
0
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0.03
0
0.07
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0.02
-0.16
0.23
0.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
0.02
-0.16
0.23
0.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
0.02
-0.16
0.23
0.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.01
0
0.12
0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.79
19.79
19.79
19.79
19.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
80,00,000
80,00,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
40.43
40.43
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
1,17,89,000
1,17,89,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
59.57
59.56
PBIDTM(%)
0.27
0.33
-1.4
1
0.78
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.06
0.33
-1.87
1
0.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.