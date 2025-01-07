Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.24
0.27
20.05
yoy growth (%)
-100
-12.51
-98.62
-36.22
Raw materials
0
-42.73
-0.18
-20.01
As % of sales
0
17,677.64
67.51
99.81
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.14
-0.21
As % of sales
0
14.02
53.46
1.06
Other costs
-0.18
-0.06
-0.12
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
28.1
43.93
0.74
Operating profit
-0.21
-42.59
-0.17
-0.32
OPM
0
-17,619.77
-64.91
-1.62
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.19
0.17
0.38
Profit before tax
-0.21
-42.4
-0.01
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-0.16
0
-18.83
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.21
-42.4
-0.01
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.21
-42.4
-0.01
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-99.5
3,80,724.6
-135.61
-64.09
NPM
0
-17,541.02
-4.02
0.15
