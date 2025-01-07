iifl-logo-icon 1
Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.4
(-4.06%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.24

0.27

20.05

yoy growth (%)

-100

-12.51

-98.62

-36.22

Raw materials

0

-42.73

-0.18

-20.01

As % of sales

0

17,677.64

67.51

99.81

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.14

-0.21

As % of sales

0

14.02

53.46

1.06

Other costs

-0.18

-0.06

-0.12

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

28.1

43.93

0.74

Operating profit

-0.21

-42.59

-0.17

-0.32

OPM

0

-17,619.77

-64.91

-1.62

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.19

0.17

0.38

Profit before tax

-0.21

-42.4

-0.01

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-0.16

0

-18.83

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.21

-42.4

-0.01

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.21

-42.4

-0.01

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-99.5

3,80,724.6

-135.61

-64.09

NPM

0

-17,541.02

-4.02

0.15

