Julien Agro Infratech Ltd AGM

10.08
(-1.66%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:37:00 AM

Julien Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 the Company has published the requisite intimation of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 in the Newspapers. Copy of newspaper clippings are enclosed. This is for your record and information. We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company held on September 04, 2024 inter-alia, have taken on record and approved the following agendas as per the letter enclosed. Financial Result for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

