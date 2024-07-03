Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Summary

Julien Agro Infratech Limited was initially incorporated as Silverpoint Infratech Limited on March 18, 1997. The Company later on, changed the name to Julien Agro Infratech Limited from Silverpoint Infratech Limited effective on August 25, 2023. The Company is presently engaged in the business of providing land development, construction services and other related services for civil & structural construction and infrastructure sector projects. Initially, the Company was incorporated with the object of trading. It started construction activities in FY 2007-08. The Company was initially promoted by Mr. Pawan Murarka and Mansukh Baid. The current Promoters, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Drolia, Mr. Mohan Lal Sureka, Saffron Vinimay Private Limited and Shivmangal Commercial Private Limited acquired the Company on April 15, 2010.Currently, the Company subcontract specific construction and execution work related to projects to third party contractors. As soon a contract is received by the Company, it initiate the process in finalizing the sub-contractor for execution of the same and enter into a sub contract agreement. Till date, the majority of the projects undertaken by the Company include Land & Site Development including land filling, land clearing, site clearing, etc. and Civil Construction projects, which include commercial, residential and industrial structures, etc.The clients include Binani Cement Limited, PACL India Limited, Jain Infraprojects Limited, Prakash Constrowell Limited, NKC Projects Private Limited, VKS Projects Limited, Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Private Limited and Kivar Infra Private Limited amongst others. Some of the recent projects include, M/s. Larsen & Toubro Ltd; M/s. Kohinoor Pulp & Paper Pvt. Ltd.; M/s Essar Steel India Ltd. and M/s Civil Engineers Enterpprises Pvt. Ltd.The Company had entered into diversified area of business and altered its Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) during the Financial Year 2022-23 by foraying into the trading of agro products within the country and with major focus on exports.