Julien Agro Infratech Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Financial Performance

The details of the financial performance of the Company are appearing in the balance sheet, statement of profit & Loss along with other financial statement. Highlights are as under

(Rupees in Lakhs) Particulars Year Ended 31st March, 2022 Year Ended 31st March, 2021 Turnover 1,480,550 - Profit/(Loss) before taxation (1,389,693) (2,121,567) Less: Tax Expense (1,807) (1,699) Profit/(Loss) after tax (1,387,885) (2,118,085) Add: Balance B/F from the previous year (400,986,123) (398,868,038) Balance Profit / (Loss) C/F to the next year (402,374,009) (400,986,123)

INDIAN ECONOMY OVERVIEW:

Infrastructure in any country plays a vital role for the economys growth and development. The Indian economy is getting bigger and better with every passing year. And needless to say, Infrastructure will contribute significantly to the countrys overall development. Nearly all the infrastructure sectors will provide excellent opportunities for investments, with roads, railways, ports, power and airports being the major attractions.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY OVERVIEW:

The Construction Industry in India plays a vital role in economic activity after agriculture and provides employment to large amount of people. Broadly, construction can be classified into two segments - infrastructure and real estate.

The infrastructure segment involves construction projects in different sectors like roads, rails, ports, irrigation, power, etc. Investment in the infrastructure sector plays a crucial role in the growth of the economy of the country. Development of infrastructure in the country mainly depends upon the spending by GOI in various sub segments of infrastructure.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW:

We were engaged in the providing land development, construction services and other related services for civil & structural construction and infrastructure sector projects. The aforementioned services are currently provided by us through our third party vendor contractors to whom we subcontract construction and other execution work related to projects. The registered office of our Company is situated at Howrah and project sites are situated at various places in India. Our Company was initially incorporated with the object of trading. We started construction activities in FY 2007-08.

Currently, we are not engaged in any sort of business activity and the Company is running under huge losses and even the position of the Company is deteriorating day by day. The Company is not able to pay off its debts. The Company is trying hard to come out from this situation by taking up the new projects but none of the projects are coming in the favour of the Company.

Till date the majority of the projects undertaken by us include Land & Site Development including land filling, land clearing, site clearing etc. and Civil Construction projects, which include commercial, residential and industrial structures etc.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK:

Outlook remains stable for the current year. The company is looking at other avenues for business growth.

FINANCIAL RESOURCES:

The Net Worth of our Company as on March 31, 2022 is Rs. (8,494,009) which proves that the position of the Company is struggling. Further most of our clients are not willing to give us the projects due the lack of financial position of the Company. The Company is trying to get orders but due to lack of financial assistance things are getting tough. The Company is trying hard to overcome from its current position.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ADEQUACY:

Internal Control Systems has been designed to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded, transactions are executed in accordances with managements authorization and properly recorded and accounting records are adequate for preparation of financial statements and other financial information. Internal check is conducted on a periodical basis to ascertain the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems control systems.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES :

During the year, your Company has appointed Company Secretary and Compliance Officer to look over various compliances. The Company continues to lay emphasis on developing and facilitating optimum human performance management was the key word for the Company this year.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The performance of capital market in India has a direct correlation with the prospect of economic growth and political stability. Though the growth projections for FY. 2021-22 appear reasonable, there are certain downside risks such as pace and shape of global recovery, effect of withdrawal of fiscal stimulus and hardening of commodity prices. Our business performance may also be impacted by increased competition from local and global players operating in India, regulatory changes and attrition of employees. With growing presence of players offering advisory service coupled with provision of funds for the clients needs, we would face competition of unequal proportion.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

This section contains forward - looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. As the industrial and economic growth of the country is showing steady improvement. There is no perceived risk and concern in this area of business and there is an ample scope for growth in India itself. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of the future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trend may differ materially from historical results, depending on variety of factors. Their risk and concerns faced by the Company are similar to those faced by any growing organization in today dynamic industrial and economic scenario.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

The details of the financial performance are appearing in the financial statements separately. The highlights of the same are also mentioned in the Directors Report.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Certain statements under "Management Discussion & Analysis" describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Although the expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results could materially differ from those expressed or implied, since the Companys operations are influenced by many external and internal factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.