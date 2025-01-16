Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 19 Dec 2024

Julien Agro Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31 2024 (Copy of the same along-with Limited Review Report to be issued by M/s. M K Kothari & Associates Chartered Accountants). 2. To consider 2nd interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 on the total issued subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company. 3. To approve Fund raising through Preferential Issue of Warrants to person belonging to the Non Promoter Group and Foreign Institutional Investors if any. 4. Change in other Object Clause by inserting 1 (one) new Clauses in Clause III (C) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The Company will close the trading window for the financial result of the quarter ending December 31 2024 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. Accordingly the trading window will be closed from December 20 2024 and will re-open on January 20 2025.

In continuation with the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 08, 2024 the board has approved the business/agendas mentioned in the Meeting and subject to the approval of members of the Company vide Ordinary Resolution through Postal Ballot, the Board have approved the Notice of Postal Ballot at its meeting held today. The Board has appointed M/s. Pooja Bansal, Practicing Company Secretary, (CP No. 18524) as a scrutinizer to conduct the Postal Ballot in fair and transparent manner and cut -off date for reckoning Voting Rights and ascertaining the Members to whom the Notice of Postal Ballot shall be sent is November 8, 2024

Julien Agro Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To pay interim dividend per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2024-25 on the total issued subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company out of the Companys surplus fund to the shareholders of the Company. 2. To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 (Copy of the same along-with Limited Review Report to be issued by M/s. M K Kothari & Associates Chartered Accountants) considered and approved the following: (i) The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (ii) The payment of the interim dividend of 0.05 (Five Paise only) per equity shares for the Financial year 2024-25 on the total issued, subscribed and paid- up 19,789,000 Equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- each. (iii) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 fixed Friday, November 01, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for receipt of interim dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Julien Agro Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 08 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company for consideration of sub-division of Equity Shares. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have decided to split the equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten Rupees) to Rs. 5/- (Five Rupees) subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024) Revised outcome for sub-division of Equity Shares: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on October 08, 2024 has considered and approved sub-division/ split of the equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten Rupees) to Rs. 5/- (Five Rupees) subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company

Julien Agro Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Notice for calling the Twenty Seventh Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday September 30 2024 at 09:30 A.M. at Diamond Plaza 5 Gopi Ghosh Lane Kolkata- 700 012 and other businesses matter required by Board to consider We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company held on September 04, 2024 inter-alia, have taken on record and approved the following agendas as per the letter enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Julien Agro Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matter require to be discussed by Board of Directors thereof. This is to inform you that Mr. Pankaj Kanodia and Mr. Satish singh as rendered their resignation letter which was approved by board at today meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday July 31, 2024 at 04:00 pm at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor 2. Resignation of Secretarial Auditor 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor This is informed to you that the Company has pass the following resolution by Board Meeting held today:- 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 3. Resignation of Internal Auditor This is for your information and record

Julien Agro Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 With reference to above mentioned subject please find the enclosed herewith audited financial result for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Dear Sir/Madam, The Board of Directors at its meeting held today inter-alia considered and adopted a Revised Code of Conducts and Policies for the Company which will be effective from the 8th April, 2024 due to the various amendments have been taken place in applicable Rules and Regulations. A Copy of the Code of Conducts and Policies has been duly approved by Board of Directors and same is being posted on the new Website of the Company i.e. www.julieninfra.com. This may be treated as intimation as required under Regulation 8 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as well as disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 with other applicable Rules and Regulations. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 06:40 P.M and concluded at 07:00 P.M. You are requested to take the above on record The code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulation, 2015 has been updated and approved by Board of Directors which is attach herewith and also be hosted on the website of the Company. This is for your informations and records Thank you

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors has appointed M/s. Kalpana Tekriwal & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 & 2024-25. This is for your information and records Thank you The Board of Directors at its meeting has appointed Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 & 2024-25. This is for your information and records Thank You

