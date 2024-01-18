considered and approved the following: (i) The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (ii) The payment of the interim dividend of 0.05 (Five Paise only) per equity shares for the Financial year 2024-25 on the total issued, subscribed and paid- up 19,789,000 Equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- each. (iii) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 fixed Friday, November 01, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for receipt of interim dividend