|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|28 May 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, 23rd August, 2024 to Thursday, 29th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of ensuing 75th Annual General Meeting and final dividend, if declared at the AGM.
