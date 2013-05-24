iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

42.1
(1.20%)
May 24, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Dec-2010Dec-2009

Equity Capital

116.46

116.46

116.46

Preference Capital

68

68

68

Reserves

-31.21

28.06

26.93

Net Worth

153.25

212.52

211.39

Minority Interest

Debt

142.04

185.08

199.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

295.29

397.6

410.74

Fixed Assets

250.16

258.28

262.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

41.13

138.92

147.23

Inventories

35.56

49.01

53.5

Inventory Days

28.79

39.59

Sundry Debtors

36.79

97.47

168.73

Debtor Days

29.79

78.75

Other Current Assets

26.31

50.47

34.21

Sundry Creditors

-51.75

-51.26

-100.61

Creditor Days

41.9

41.41

Other Current Liabilities

-5.78

-6.77

-8.6

Cash

3.98

0.38

0.58

Total Assets

295.29

397.6

410.74

