Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Equity Capital
116.46
116.46
116.46
Preference Capital
68
68
68
Reserves
-31.21
28.06
26.93
Net Worth
153.25
212.52
211.39
Minority Interest
Debt
142.04
185.08
199.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
295.29
397.6
410.74
Fixed Assets
250.16
258.28
262.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
41.13
138.92
147.23
Inventories
35.56
49.01
53.5
Inventory Days
28.79
39.59
Sundry Debtors
36.79
97.47
168.73
Debtor Days
29.79
78.75
Other Current Assets
26.31
50.47
34.21
Sundry Creditors
-51.75
-51.26
-100.61
Creditor Days
41.9
41.41
Other Current Liabilities
-5.78
-6.77
-8.6
Cash
3.98
0.38
0.58
Total Assets
295.29
397.6
410.74
