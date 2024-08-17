iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Annually Results

42.1
(1.20%)
May 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

504.67

426.7

533.9

592.28

540

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

504.67

426.7

533.9

592.28

540

Other Operating Income

2.75

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.26

32.2

5.38

10.21

2.63

Total Income

537.67

458.91

539.28

602.48

542.63

Total Expenditure

489.39

415.38

556.19

627.91

554.78

PBIDT

48.29

43.52

-16.9

-25.43

-12.14

Interest

56.02

44.11

28.88

25.92

45.33

PBDT

-7.73

-0.57

-45.79

-51.34

-57.47

Depreciation

7.8

6.51

6.03

6.25

6.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.47

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-15.52

-7.09

-51.84

-57.59

-64.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-15.52

-7.09

-51.84

-57.59

-64.8

Extra-ordinary Items

25.35

24.04

0

-25.31

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-40.88

-31.13

-51.84

-32.27

-64.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.33

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

116.45

116.45

116.45

116.45

116.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,90,37,984

1,90,37,984

3,77,08,368

3,77,08,368

0

Public Shareholding (%)

16.35

16.35

32.38

32.38

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

55,50,417

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

7.03

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

4.76

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,74,26,488

9,74,26,488

7,32,05,688

7,87,56,104

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

92.95

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

83.65

83.65

62.86

67.62

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.56

10.2

-3.16

-4.29

-2.24

PBDTM(%)

-1.53

-0.13

-8.57

-8.66

-10.64

PATM(%)

-3.07

-1.66

-9.7

-9.72

-12

