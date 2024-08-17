Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
504.67
426.7
533.9
592.28
540
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
504.67
426.7
533.9
592.28
540
Other Operating Income
2.75
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.26
32.2
5.38
10.21
2.63
Total Income
537.67
458.91
539.28
602.48
542.63
Total Expenditure
489.39
415.38
556.19
627.91
554.78
PBIDT
48.29
43.52
-16.9
-25.43
-12.14
Interest
56.02
44.11
28.88
25.92
45.33
PBDT
-7.73
-0.57
-45.79
-51.34
-57.47
Depreciation
7.8
6.51
6.03
6.25
6.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.47
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-15.52
-7.09
-51.84
-57.59
-64.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-15.52
-7.09
-51.84
-57.59
-64.8
Extra-ordinary Items
25.35
24.04
0
-25.31
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-40.88
-31.13
-51.84
-32.27
-64.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.33
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
116.45
116.45
116.45
116.45
116.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,90,37,984
1,90,37,984
3,77,08,368
3,77,08,368
0
Public Shareholding (%)
16.35
16.35
32.38
32.38
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
55,50,417
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
7.03
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
4.76
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,74,26,488
9,74,26,488
7,32,05,688
7,87,56,104
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
92.95
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
83.65
83.65
62.86
67.62
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.56
10.2
-3.16
-4.29
-2.24
PBDTM(%)
-1.53
-0.13
-8.57
-8.66
-10.64
PATM(%)
-3.07
-1.66
-9.7
-9.72
-12
