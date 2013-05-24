iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

42.1
(1.20%)
May 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Dec-2010

Revenue

450.75

451.74

yoy growth (%)

-0.21

Raw materials

-298.4

-293.24

As % of sales

66.2

64.91

Employee costs

-28.33

-16.93

As % of sales

6.28

3.74

Other costs

-94.17

-121.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.89

26.84

Operating profit

29.83

20.3

OPM

6.61

4.49

Depreciation

-7.8

-6.03

Interest expense

-19.58

-16.96

Other income

1.63

3.81

Profit before tax

4.08

1.12

Taxes

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

4.08

1.12

Exceptional items

-64.65

0

Net profit

-60.56

1.12

yoy growth (%)

-5,474.62

NPM

-13.43

0.24

