|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2010
Revenue
450.75
451.74
yoy growth (%)
-0.21
Raw materials
-298.4
-293.24
As % of sales
66.2
64.91
Employee costs
-28.33
-16.93
As % of sales
6.28
3.74
Other costs
-94.17
-121.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.89
26.84
Operating profit
29.83
20.3
OPM
6.61
4.49
Depreciation
-7.8
-6.03
Interest expense
-19.58
-16.96
Other income
1.63
3.81
Profit before tax
4.08
1.12
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
4.08
1.12
Exceptional items
-64.65
0
Net profit
-60.56
1.12
yoy growth (%)
-5,474.62
NPM
-13.43
0.24
