SectorFMCG
Open₹42
Prev. Close₹41.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.66
Day's High₹42.5
Day's Low₹41
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)490.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Equity Capital
116.46
116.46
116.46
Preference Capital
68
68
68
Reserves
-31.21
28.06
26.93
Net Worth
153.25
212.52
211.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2010
Revenue
450.75
451.74
yoy growth (%)
-0.21
Raw materials
-298.4
-293.24
As % of sales
66.2
64.91
Employee costs
-28.33
-16.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2010
Profit before tax
4.08
1.12
Depreciation
-7.8
-6.03
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-93.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2010
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.21
Op profit growth
46.9
EBIT growth
30.84
Net profit growth
-5,474.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
504.67
426.7
533.9
592.28
540
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
504.67
426.7
533.9
592.28
540
Other Operating Income
2.75
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.26
32.2
5.38
10.21
2.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
M P Ramachandran
Additional Director
K Ullas Kamath
Additional Director
M R Jyothy
Additional Director
Bipin R Shah
Additional Director
K P Padmakumar
Additional Director
R Lakshminarayanan
Additional Director
Nilesh B Mehta
Company Secretary
N Rajeeva Prakash
Reports by Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged
Summary
Henkel India Ltd (formerly known as Calcutta Chemical Company Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1916. The company is engaged in manufacturing of Soaps, Detergents and other products comprising of toothpaste, Cosmetics, toiletries, hair oils etc. It is a subsidiary company of Henkel Spic India Ltd .The Company has amalgamated Henkel Spic India Ltd with itself. According to the Scheme of Amalgamation, the company has allotted ONE Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every ONE Equity Share of Rs.10/- held by the shareholders of Henkel Spic India Ltd.
