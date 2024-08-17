iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Share Price

42.1
(1.20%)
May 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

42

Prev. Close

41.6

Turnover(Lac.)

20.66

Day's High

42.5

Day's Low

41

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

490.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Mar-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 83.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 83.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 16.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Dec-2010Dec-2009

Equity Capital

116.46

116.46

116.46

Preference Capital

68

68

68

Reserves

-31.21

28.06

26.93

Net Worth

153.25

212.52

211.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Dec-2010

Revenue

450.75

451.74

yoy growth (%)

-0.21

Raw materials

-298.4

-293.24

As % of sales

66.2

64.91

Employee costs

-28.33

-16.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Dec-2010

Profit before tax

4.08

1.12

Depreciation

-7.8

-6.03

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-93.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Dec-2010

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.21

Op profit growth

46.9

EBIT growth

30.84

Net profit growth

-5,474.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

504.67

426.7

533.9

592.28

540

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

504.67

426.7

533.9

592.28

540

Other Operating Income

2.75

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.26

32.2

5.38

10.21

2.63

View Annually Results

Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

M P Ramachandran

Additional Director

K Ullas Kamath

Additional Director

M R Jyothy

Additional Director

Bipin R Shah

Additional Director

K P Padmakumar

Additional Director

R Lakshminarayanan

Additional Director

Nilesh B Mehta

Company Secretary

N Rajeeva Prakash

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged

Summary

Henkel India Ltd (formerly known as Calcutta Chemical Company Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1916. The company is engaged in manufacturing of Soaps, Detergents and other products comprising of toothpaste, Cosmetics, toiletries, hair oils etc. It is a subsidiary company of Henkel Spic India Ltd .The Company has amalgamated Henkel Spic India Ltd with itself. According to the Scheme of Amalgamation, the company has allotted ONE Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every ONE Equity Share of Rs.10/- held by the shareholders of Henkel Spic India Ltd.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.