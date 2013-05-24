Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Share Price directors Report
JYOTHY CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
[FORMERLY KNOWN AS HENKEL INDIA LIMITED]
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
To,
The Shareholders
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 91st Annual Report of the
Company together with the Audited Accounts for the 15 months financial
period ended 31st March, 2012.
FINANCIALS
The financial period under review commenced from 1st January, 2011 and
ended on 31st March, 2012 comprised of 15 months while the financial year
2010 comprised of 12 months commencing from 1st January, 2010 to 31st
December, 2010. The closure of the financial year was deferred to match the
financial year of Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. (JLL), holding company of the
Company. The Company sold its Hair-Care Division SKP in the month of April,
2011 (before the take-over of the Company by JLL). Therefore, the figures
for the previous financial year 2010 included the Sales generated under
Hair-Care Division whereas, except for the period upto April, 2011, the
figures for period under review does not include the figures in respect of
Hair-Care Division. Hence, the absolute figures for financial performance
for the year under review are not comparable with that of previous
financial year.
The Financial highlights of the period under review are as below:
Stand alone: (Rs. in lac)
From 1st January, From 1st January,
2011 to 31st 2010 to 31st
Particulars March, 2012 December, 2010
(15 Months) (12 Months)
Sales (net) 44,800.85 45,017.15
Other Income 163.05 381.25
EBITDA 3,146.74 2,412.22
Financial Expense 1,958.16 1,696.14
Depreciation and Amortizations 780.01 603.39
Profit before Tax and Exceptional items 408.57 112.69
Exceptional items
- Sale of Division 2,534.77 -
- Bad debt written off (9,000.00) -
Profit Before Tax (6,056.66) 112.69
Tax expense
- Current tax - 20.28
- MAT credit entitlement - (20.28)
Profit After Tax (6,056.66) 112.69
Balance in Profit and Loss Account as per
last Balance Sheet Brought Forward 803.49 695.80
Add: Balance transferred
from General Reserve 1,047.38 -
Balance at the end of the period Carried
Forward (Profit and Loss Account) (4,200.79) 808.49
Earnings Per Share (Basic and Diluted) (5.20) 0.10
Consolidated results (Rs. in lac)
Particulars From 1st January, From 1st January,
2011 to 31st 2010 to 31st
March, 2012 December, 2010
(15 Months) (12 Months)
Sales (Net) 52,733.56 53,390.35
EBITDA 2,514.83 (1,748.26)
Financial Expense 5,822.61 2,832.61
Depreciation and Amortisations 780.01 603.39
Loss before Tax and Exceptional items (4,087.79) (5,184.27)
Exceptional items 2,534.77 -
Loss before tax (1,553.02) (5,184.27)
Loss after tax (1,553.02) (5,184.27)
The Net Sales for the period under review was Rs.52,733.56 lacs as against
Rs. 53,390.35 lacs during the previous year 2010. EBITDA margin for the
period under review was 4.77% as against negative EBITDA margin of 3.27% in
the year 2010. The Company incurred Net Loss after tax of Rs. 1,553.02
lacs as against Rs. 5,184.27 lacs during the year 2010.
HUMAN RESOURCES
During the year under review, the production at the Karaikal factory was
affected due to interruptions, labour unrest and shut-down for a period of
61 days which affected the performance of the Company during the respective
quarter. Your Company supports the Employees with tools, systems, standards
and individualized training programs to create an environment in which
individual performance and teamwork can thrive. The Company believes in
maintaining cordial relationship with all employees.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO
With regard to the requirements of Section 217(e) of the Companies Act,
1956, read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of
the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, the Company has nothing specific to
report.
Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo: (Rs. in lac)
Particulars From 1st January, From 1st January,
2011 to 31st 2010 to 31st
March, 2012 December, 2010
Foreign exchange earnings 1,217.29 436.00
Foreign exchange outgo 2,331.58 3153.91
SUBSIDIARY COMPANY
At the end of the Financial year, the Company had 1 (one) subsidiary viz.,
Henkel Marketing India Ltd.
As per General Circular No. 2/2012 dated 8th February, 2011, issued by the
Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt, of India in terms of provisions of
Section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956, the Central Government granted
general exemption under Section 212(8) of the said Act from attaching to
its Annual Report, the copies of the Balance Sheets, Statements of Profit &
Loss, Directors Reports and Auditors Reports and other documents of all
its subsidiary companies that are required to be attached under Section
212(1) of the said Act.
Accordingly, your Directors have pleasure in attaching the consolidated
financial statements prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standard
AS-21 on consolidated financial statements, which form part of this Annual
Report. These consolidated financial reports provide financial information
about your Company and its subsidiaries as a single entity. In view of the
same, financial statements of subsidiary are not attached to the financial
statements of the Company. A gist of the financial performance of the
subsidiary is given in this Annual Report. The annual accounts of the
subsidiary are open for inspection by any member and the Company will make
available these documents/details upon request by any member of the Company
interested in obtaining the same.
AUDIT REPORT
The Audit Report does not contain any qualification. However it has been
observed under point No. vii) of the Report that the Company does not have
an adequate Internal Audit commensurate with size and nature of business.
After the take-over of the Company by JLL, the Audit Committee reviewed the
same and recommended for appointment of Internal Auditors in its meeting
held on 9th November, 2011. Accordingly, the Board, on recommendation by
the Audit Committee, appointed M/s. Mahajan & Aibara, Chartered
Accountants, Mumbai as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial
year 2012-13 in its meeting held on 22nd May, 2012.
DIVIDEND
For the year under review, your Directors have not recommended dividend due
to loss incurred by the Company.
PUBLIC DEPOSITS
Your Company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year.
DIRECTORS
In accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 1956, and the
Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. M. P. Ramachandran, Mr. K.
Ullas Kamath and Ms. M. R. Jyothy, Directors of the Company are due to
retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and
being eligible have offered themselves for re-appointment. The Board
recommends their re-appointment.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
In compliance with the provisions of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956 (the Act), your Directors confirm that:
i) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the 15 months period ended
31 st March, 2012, the applicable accounting standards had been followed
along with proper explanation relating to material departures;
ii) accounting policies were adopted and applied consistently and judgments
and estimates were made that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a
true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March,
2012 and of the profit or loss of the Company for the 15 months period
ended on that date;
iii) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act,
for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting
fraud and other irregularities; and
iv) the Annual Accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
As per Clause-49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, a
section on corporate governance is presented separately and forms part of
this Report.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
The particulars of employees as required under Section 217(2A) of the
Companies Act, 1956, read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees)
Rules, 1975, as amended, are attached to this report.
AUDITORS
M/s. CNGSN & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai, the Statutory
Auditors of the Company will retire at the conclusion of ensuing Annual
General Meeting and are eligible for re-appointment as Auditors of the
Company.
It is proposed to jointly appoint M/s. CNGSN & Associates, Chennai, and
M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as statutory
Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of ensuing Annual General
Meeting till the conclusion of the subsequent Annual General Meeting to be
held in the year 2013. The Company has received eligibility certificate
from both the proposed Auditors in terms of Section 224(1 B) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
The Directors recommend the appointment of Statutory Auditors as proposed
above.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Your Directors take this opportunity to express their gratitude to all the
employees for the significant personal efforts and their collective
contribution. Your Directors wish to thank the shareholders for their
continued support, encouragement and the confidence reposed in the
Management.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
HENKEL INDIA LTD
Place: Mumbai M.P. Ramachandran
Date : 22nd May, 2012 Chairman
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
1. Revenue Analysis
Net Sales for the fifteen month period from 1st January, 2011 to 31st
March, 2012 was Rs. 448.01 crores as against Rs. 450.17 crores for twelve
month period from 1st January, 2010 to 31st December, 2010. Whereas on
consolidated basis, the net sales was Rs. 527.34 crores as against
Rs.533.90 crores for the previous year.
Detei gents & Cleansers business was driven by Henko, Pril & Mr. White
while the Body Care business was driven mainly by Fa, Margo and Neem. At
the group level, the Detergents & Cleansers business accounted for
Rs.363.72 crores, while Body Care business clocked Rs. 163.61 crores,
contributing 69% and 31% of net sales respectively.
2. Cost Analysis
Our strong performance is reflected through the comparison of the following
numbers.
Rs. in crores
Particulars January to March (fifteen months)
31.03.2012 31.03.2011 Growth %
Income
Net Sales 527.34 653.11 -19%
Other income 7.66 5.93 29%
Total income 535.00 659.04 -19%
Expenditure
Decrease in stock-in-trade
and work-in-progress 4.46 2.57 73%
Consumption of raw materials 93.07 169.82 -45%
Purchase of traded goods 203.41 187.32 9%
Employee cost 38.55 45.27 -15%
Other expenditure 172.57 278.55 -38%
Total expenditure 512.05 683.53 -25%
EBIDTA 22.95 (24.49) 194%
Depreciation 7.80 7.51 4%
Profit/(loss) before Exceptional
items and Interest 15.14 (32.00) 147%
Interest 56.02 38.17 47%
Profit/(loss) before Exceptional items (40.88) (70.17) 42%
Exceptional items - Sale of
SKP-Hair-care Division 25.35 -
Profit/(loss) before tax (15.53) (70.17) 78%
Tax Expense - -
Net Profit/(loss) for the period (15.53) (70.17) 78%
Total cost as proportion to total income reduced from 104% of total income
to 96% of total income. Although the total cost (excluding depreciation and
interest) in absolute terms decreased from Rs. 683.53 crores to Rs.512.05
crores.
EBIDTA Margin increased from negative 4% to positive 4%.
Depreciation for the period increased from Rs. 7.51 crores to Rs. 7.80
crores.
Interest cost for the period increased from Rs. 38.17 crores to Rs. 56.02
crores.
Exceptional items (Sale of SKP-Hair-care Division) reflect sale of its Hair
care division on Profit of Rs.25.35 crores.
3. Financial Position
On consolidated basis, Trade receivables increased from Rs. 27.41 crores
to Rs. 32.83 crores, inventory decreased from Rs. 55.47 crores to
Rs.42.43 crores, cash and bank balance increased from Rs. 4.2 crores to
Rs.9.03 crores during the period.
4. Management Responsibility Statement
The Directors confirm that the financial statements are prepared and
presented in conformity with the Indian Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP) . The statements complies with accounting standards
notified by the Central Government of India under Section 211 (3C) of the
Companies Act, 1956, other pronouncements of the Institute of Chartered
Accountants of India., provision of the Companies Act, 1956 and guidelines
issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
The Management of Henkel India Ltd. accepts responsibility for the
integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for
estimates and judgement. The management believes that the financial
statements reflect fairly the form and substance of transactions and
reasonably present the Companys financial conditions and results of
operations.
To ensure the above, the Company has established internal control system
across the organisation commensurate with its size and nature of business.
The internal control manual defines detailed procedures and guidelines,
authorisation and approval procedures. Periodic internal audits have been
conducted to ensure that the Companys established systems, policies and
procedures have been followed.
The Audit Committee periodically meets the in-charge of Finance Department
and Auditors to review the manner in which they are performing their
responsibilities and to discuss audit programme and progress therein. The
internal audit report is tabled before the audit committee and the issues,
plan for implementing corrective actions and recommendation of the audit
report are discussed.
To ensure complete independence, Statutory Auditors, Internal
Auditors/representatives of Internal Audit Department have full and free
access to the members of the Audit Committee to discuss any matter of
substance.
M/s. CNGSN & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai have audited the
Financial Statements enclosed.