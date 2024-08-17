iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Company Summary

42.1
(1.20%)
May 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Summary

Henkel India Ltd (formerly known as Calcutta Chemical Company Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1916. The company is engaged in manufacturing of Soaps, Detergents and other products comprising of toothpaste, Cosmetics, toiletries, hair oils etc. It is a subsidiary company of Henkel Spic India Ltd .The Company has amalgamated Henkel Spic India Ltd with itself. According to the Scheme of Amalgamation, the company has allotted ONE Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every ONE Equity Share of Rs.10/- held by the shareholders of Henkel Spic India Ltd.

