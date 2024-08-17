Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
80.72
78.48
114.89
100.63
71.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
80.72
78.48
114.89
100.63
71.63
Other Operating Income
0.45
0.21
0
0
0.01
Other Income
0.24
0
0.01
0.81
0.13
Total Income
81.41
78.69
114.9
101.44
71.77
Total Expenditure
80.25
78.91
103.17
96.18
69.32
PBIDT
1.16
-0.22
11.73
5.26
2.45
Interest
13.85
13.21
13.05
12.39
12.3
PBDT
-12.69
-13.43
-1.32
-7.13
-9.85
Depreciation
2.22
1.74
1.71
1.31
1.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.91
-15.17
-3.03
-8.44
-11.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.91
-15.17
-3.03
-8.44
-11.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-14.91
-15.17
-3.03
-8.44
-11.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.28
-1.3
-0.26
-0.72
-0.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
116.46
116.46
116.46
116.46
116.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,90,37,984
1,90,37,984
1,90,37,984
1,90,37,984
1,90,37,984
Public Shareholding (%)
16.35
16.35
16.35
16.35
16.35
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,74,26,488
9,74,26,488
9,74,26,488
9,74,26,488
9,74,26,488
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
83.65
83.65
83.65
83.65
83.65
PBIDTM(%)
1.43
-0.28
10.2
5.22
3.42
PBDTM(%)
-15.72
-17.11
-1.14
-7.08
-13.75
PATM(%)
-18.47
-19.32
-2.63
-8.38
-15.6
