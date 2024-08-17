iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

42.1
(1.20%)
May 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

80.72

78.48

114.89

100.63

71.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

80.72

78.48

114.89

100.63

71.63

Other Operating Income

0.45

0.21

0

0

0.01

Other Income

0.24

0

0.01

0.81

0.13

Total Income

81.41

78.69

114.9

101.44

71.77

Total Expenditure

80.25

78.91

103.17

96.18

69.32

PBIDT

1.16

-0.22

11.73

5.26

2.45

Interest

13.85

13.21

13.05

12.39

12.3

PBDT

-12.69

-13.43

-1.32

-7.13

-9.85

Depreciation

2.22

1.74

1.71

1.31

1.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.91

-15.17

-3.03

-8.44

-11.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.91

-15.17

-3.03

-8.44

-11.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.91

-15.17

-3.03

-8.44

-11.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.28

-1.3

-0.26

-0.72

-0.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

116.46

116.46

116.46

116.46

116.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,90,37,984

1,90,37,984

1,90,37,984

1,90,37,984

1,90,37,984

Public Shareholding (%)

16.35

16.35

16.35

16.35

16.35

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,74,26,488

9,74,26,488

9,74,26,488

9,74,26,488

9,74,26,488

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

83.65

83.65

83.65

83.65

83.65

PBIDTM(%)

1.43

-0.28

10.2

5.22

3.42

PBDTM(%)

-15.72

-17.11

-1.14

-7.08

-13.75

PATM(%)

-18.47

-19.32

-2.63

-8.38

-15.6

