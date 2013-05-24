Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2010
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1
Op profit growth
-195.04
EBIT growth
-173.77
Net profit growth
-70.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.81
-3.97
EBIT margin
3.27
-4.39
Net profit margin
-2.92
-9.68
RoCE
6.2
RoNW
2.3
RoA
-1.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-2
-4.96
Book value per share
-15.07
-13.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-12.08
-9.56
P/B
-1.15
-2.41
EV/EBIDTA
28.42
-57.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.73
Inventory days
33.7
Creditor days
-19.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.29
0.83
Net debt / equity
-2.46
-2.81
Net debt / op. profit
21.39
-21.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.76
-54.77
Employee costs
-7.27
-7.77
Other costs
-32.13
-41.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.