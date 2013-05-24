iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothy Consumer Products Ltd Merged Key Ratios

42.1
(1.20%)
May 24, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Dec-2010

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1

Op profit growth

-195.04

EBIT growth

-173.77

Net profit growth

-70.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.81

-3.97

EBIT margin

3.27

-4.39

Net profit margin

-2.92

-9.68

RoCE

6.2

RoNW

2.3

RoA

-1.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-2

-4.96

Book value per share

-15.07

-13.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-12.08

-9.56

P/B

-1.15

-2.41

EV/EBIDTA

28.42

-57.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

20.73

Inventory days

33.7

Creditor days

-19.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.29

0.83

Net debt / equity

-2.46

-2.81

Net debt / op. profit

21.39

-21.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.76

-54.77

Employee costs

-7.27

-7.77

Other costs

-32.13

-41.42

