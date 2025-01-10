Kemistar Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.76
10.76
10.76
10.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.99
4.87
4.74
4.47
Net Worth
15.75
15.63
15.5
15.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.01
0.06
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.76
15.65
15.56
15.34
Fixed Assets
0.14
0.16
0.19
0.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.36
11.21
11.63
11.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.12
4.17
3.68
3.66
Inventories
0.04
0.01
0.3
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.4
1.9
1.41
2.22
Debtor Days
130.54
Other Current Assets
4.26
4.33
3.06
3.12
Sundry Creditors
-1.56
-1.93
-1
-1.56
Creditor Days
91.73
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.14
-0.09
-0.12
Cash
0.14
0.11
0.05
0.1
Total Assets
15.76
15.65
15.55
15.35
