Kemistar Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

84.39
(-1.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kemistar Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.76

10.76

10.76

10.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.99

4.87

4.74

4.47

Net Worth

15.75

15.63

15.5

15.23

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0.01

0.06

0.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.76

15.65

15.56

15.34

Fixed Assets

0.14

0.16

0.19

0.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.36

11.21

11.63

11.36

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.12

4.17

3.68

3.66

Inventories

0.04

0.01

0.3

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.4

1.9

1.41

2.22

Debtor Days

130.54

Other Current Assets

4.26

4.33

3.06

3.12

Sundry Creditors

-1.56

-1.93

-1

-1.56

Creditor Days

91.73

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.14

-0.09

-0.12

Cash

0.14

0.11

0.05

0.1

Total Assets

15.76

15.65

15.55

15.35

Kemistar Corp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kemistar Corporation Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

