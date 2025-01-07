iifl-logo-icon 1
Kemistar Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

91
(1.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.2

4.4

2.82

0.99

yoy growth (%)

40.79

55.96

183.48

5.42

Raw materials

-5.79

-4.03

-2.6

-0.54

As % of sales

93.43

91.54

92.15

54.62

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.14

As % of sales

0.88

1.23

2.43

14.54

Other costs

-0.1

-0.23

-0.14

-0.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.75

5.37

5.15

31.42

Operating profit

0.24

0.08

0

0

OPM

3.92

1.85

0.25

-0.59

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.02

0

0

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.18

0.08

0.05

Profit before tax

0.23

0.22

0.08

0.04

Taxes

-0.04

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

-20.75

-25.8

-19.45

-22.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.18

0.16

0.07

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.18

0.16

0.07

0.03

yoy growth (%)

12.65

137.62

96.33

113.52

NPM

3.04

3.8

2.49

3.6

