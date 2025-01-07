Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.2
4.4
2.82
0.99
yoy growth (%)
40.79
55.96
183.48
5.42
Raw materials
-5.79
-4.03
-2.6
-0.54
As % of sales
93.43
91.54
92.15
54.62
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.14
As % of sales
0.88
1.23
2.43
14.54
Other costs
-0.1
-0.23
-0.14
-0.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.75
5.37
5.15
31.42
Operating profit
0.24
0.08
0
0
OPM
3.92
1.85
0.25
-0.59
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.02
0
0
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.18
0.08
0.05
Profit before tax
0.23
0.22
0.08
0.04
Taxes
-0.04
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
-20.75
-25.8
-19.45
-22.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.18
0.16
0.07
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.18
0.16
0.07
0.03
yoy growth (%)
12.65
137.62
96.33
113.52
NPM
3.04
3.8
2.49
3.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.