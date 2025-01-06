Kemistar Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.22
0.08
0.04
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.02
0
0
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.7
2.54
0.18
0.18
Other operating items
Operating
0.84
2.68
0.24
0.21
Capital expenditure
0
0.26
0
0
Free cash flow
0.84
2.94
0.24
0.21
Equity raised
8.56
13.91
2.09
0.05
Investing
-0.32
9.44
1.82
-0.15
Financing
0.11
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.19
26.29
4.16
0.11
