iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kemistar Corporation Ltd Share Price

89.62
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open97.44
  • Day's High97.44
  • 52 Wk High116.45
  • Prev. Close94.33
  • Day's Low89.62
  • 52 Wk Low 37
  • Turnover (lac)8.62
  • P/E336.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.77
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.43
  • Div. Yield0.11
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kemistar Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

97.44

Prev. Close

94.33

Turnover(Lac.)

8.62

Day's High

97.44

Day's Low

89.62

52 Week's High

116.45

52 Week's Low

37

Book Value

14.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.43

P/E

336.89

EPS

0.28

Divi. Yield

0.11

Kemistar Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kemistar Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kemistar Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.79%

Non-Promoter- 25.20%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kemistar Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.76

10.76

10.76

10.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.99

4.87

4.74

4.47

Net Worth

15.75

15.63

15.5

15.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.2

4.4

2.82

0.99

yoy growth (%)

40.79

55.96

183.48

5.42

Raw materials

-5.79

-4.03

-2.6

-0.54

As % of sales

93.43

91.54

92.15

54.62

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.23

0.22

0.08

0.04

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.02

0

0

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0.7

2.54

0.18

0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.79

55.96

183.48

5.42

Op profit growth

197.79

1,021.97

-222.35

-147.23

EBIT growth

2.98

178.53

89.91

115.34

Net profit growth

12.65

137.62

96.33

113.52

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11.07

18.17

20.92

14.03

14.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.07

18.17

20.92

14.03

14.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.17

0.05

0.07

0.34

View Annually Results

Kemistar Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kemistar Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ketankumar Patel

Independent Director

Maheshkumar Dhanjibhai Baldha

Director

Hrishikesh Dipakbhai Rakholia

Independent Director

Falguni Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aesha Mashru

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kemistar Corporation Ltd

Summary

Kemistar Corporation Ltd (Formerly Known Integrated Amusement Ltd), incorporated in 1994, is into the business of Chemical over two decades. The main activity of the Company is to manufacture, import, export and deal in chemicals, dyes, pigments, pesticides, Intermediates, Specialty Chemicals etc. The Company is having manufacturing unit in GIDC Dahej, Dist. Bharuch through its wholly owned subsidiary company K P International Private Limited. The Company since its establishment achieved a tremendous growth in the industry and has been expanding its business & network across globally.The Company acquired running business through stock purchase of AGR-EH Technologies Pvt Ltd which had manufacturing plant at Sanand, near Ahmedabad. The key reason to doing manufacturing through subsidiary is not to disturb its going concern nature and manufacturing licenses and approvals it had as this company is having 84 registered licenses of pesticides used for agro chemical and public health purposes. Some of the licenses are rarely available which otherwise have potentiality to give good profitability to company and a good market penetration in short time.The said subsidiary company is having state of the art mfg. facility to manufacture the goods. The Company is having its market network established in the region of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu with over 200 dealer and distributor network. The agro chemical business is having wide potentiality in India as well as worldwide. The
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kemistar Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Kemistar Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kemistar Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kemistar Corporation Ltd is ₹96.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kemistar Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kemistar Corporation Ltd is 336.89 and 6.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kemistar Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kemistar Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kemistar Corporation Ltd is ₹37 and ₹116.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kemistar Corporation Ltd?

Kemistar Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.29%, 3 Years at 31.85%, 1 Year at 130.64%, 6 Month at 136.77%, 3 Month at -5.45% and 1 Month at 7.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kemistar Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kemistar Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kemistar Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.