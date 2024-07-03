Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹97.44
Prev. Close₹94.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.62
Day's High₹97.44
Day's Low₹89.62
52 Week's High₹116.45
52 Week's Low₹37
Book Value₹14.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.43
P/E336.89
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.76
10.76
10.76
10.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.99
4.87
4.74
4.47
Net Worth
15.75
15.63
15.5
15.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.2
4.4
2.82
0.99
yoy growth (%)
40.79
55.96
183.48
5.42
Raw materials
-5.79
-4.03
-2.6
-0.54
As % of sales
93.43
91.54
92.15
54.62
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.22
0.08
0.04
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.02
0
0
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0.7
2.54
0.18
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.79
55.96
183.48
5.42
Op profit growth
197.79
1,021.97
-222.35
-147.23
EBIT growth
2.98
178.53
89.91
115.34
Net profit growth
12.65
137.62
96.33
113.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11.07
18.17
20.92
14.03
14.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.07
18.17
20.92
14.03
14.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.17
0.05
0.07
0.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ketankumar Patel
Independent Director
Maheshkumar Dhanjibhai Baldha
Director
Hrishikesh Dipakbhai Rakholia
Independent Director
Falguni Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aesha Mashru
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kemistar Corporation Ltd (Formerly Known Integrated Amusement Ltd), incorporated in 1994, is into the business of Chemical over two decades. The main activity of the Company is to manufacture, import, export and deal in chemicals, dyes, pigments, pesticides, Intermediates, Specialty Chemicals etc. The Company is having manufacturing unit in GIDC Dahej, Dist. Bharuch through its wholly owned subsidiary company K P International Private Limited. The Company since its establishment achieved a tremendous growth in the industry and has been expanding its business & network across globally.The Company acquired running business through stock purchase of AGR-EH Technologies Pvt Ltd which had manufacturing plant at Sanand, near Ahmedabad. The key reason to doing manufacturing through subsidiary is not to disturb its going concern nature and manufacturing licenses and approvals it had as this company is having 84 registered licenses of pesticides used for agro chemical and public health purposes. Some of the licenses are rarely available which otherwise have potentiality to give good profitability to company and a good market penetration in short time.The said subsidiary company is having state of the art mfg. facility to manufacture the goods. The Company is having its market network established in the region of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu with over 200 dealer and distributor network. The agro chemical business is having wide potentiality in India as well as worldwide. The
The Kemistar Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kemistar Corporation Ltd is ₹96.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kemistar Corporation Ltd is 336.89 and 6.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kemistar Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kemistar Corporation Ltd is ₹37 and ₹116.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kemistar Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.29%, 3 Years at 31.85%, 1 Year at 130.64%, 6 Month at 136.77%, 3 Month at -5.45% and 1 Month at 7.21%.
