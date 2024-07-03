Summary

Kemistar Corporation Ltd (Formerly Known Integrated Amusement Ltd), incorporated in 1994, is into the business of Chemical over two decades. The main activity of the Company is to manufacture, import, export and deal in chemicals, dyes, pigments, pesticides, Intermediates, Specialty Chemicals etc. The Company is having manufacturing unit in GIDC Dahej, Dist. Bharuch through its wholly owned subsidiary company K P International Private Limited. The Company since its establishment achieved a tremendous growth in the industry and has been expanding its business & network across globally.The Company acquired running business through stock purchase of AGR-EH Technologies Pvt Ltd which had manufacturing plant at Sanand, near Ahmedabad. The key reason to doing manufacturing through subsidiary is not to disturb its going concern nature and manufacturing licenses and approvals it had as this company is having 84 registered licenses of pesticides used for agro chemical and public health purposes. Some of the licenses are rarely available which otherwise have potentiality to give good profitability to company and a good market penetration in short time.The said subsidiary company is having state of the art mfg. facility to manufacture the goods. The Company is having its market network established in the region of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu with over 200 dealer and distributor network. The agro chemical business is having wide potentiality in India as well as worldwide. The

