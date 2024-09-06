|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|8 Sep 2024
|Newspaper Publication for the Intimation of 30th Annual General Meeting schedule to be held on Monday 30th September, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024) Outcome and Proceeding of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting Results of 30th AGM along with Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
