|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.78
Op profit growth
187.29
EBIT growth
22.3
Net profit growth
3.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.65
2.29
EBIT margin
5
4.05
Net profit margin
3.15
3.02
RoCE
3.91
RoNW
0.7
RoA
0.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.41
0.4
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.12
0.31
Book value per share
14.78
14.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
104.51
96.62
P/CEPS
332.6
121.77
P/B
2.89
2.68
EV/EBIDTA
47.78
65.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-23.89
-26.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
142.79
Inventory days
10.66
Creditor days
-128.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.85
111.47
Net debt / equity
0.12
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
2.11
5.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.92
-86.14
Employee costs
-6.91
-6.14
Other costs
-3.51
-5.4
