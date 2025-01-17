iifl-logo-icon 1
Kemistar Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

80.4
(-3.60%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.78

Op profit growth

187.29

EBIT growth

22.3

Net profit growth

3.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.65

2.29

EBIT margin

5

4.05

Net profit margin

3.15

3.02

RoCE

3.91

RoNW

0.7

RoA

0.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.41

0.4

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.12

0.31

Book value per share

14.78

14.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

104.51

96.62

P/CEPS

332.6

121.77

P/B

2.89

2.68

EV/EBIDTA

47.78

65.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-23.89

-26.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

142.79

Inventory days

10.66

Creditor days

-128.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.85

111.47

Net debt / equity

0.12

0.12

Net debt / op. profit

2.11

5.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.92

-86.14

Employee costs

-6.91

-6.14

Other costs

-3.51

-5.4

