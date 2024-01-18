|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Board meeting of the Company was held today on 6th September, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: Recommended final dividend of 0.50/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the members at the ensuring AGM of the Company.
