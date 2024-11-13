Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Kemistar Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) Clarification regarding Late Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 13/11/2024 due to technical error while uploading. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Kemistar Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve Draft Notice of Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year 2023-24. 1. To Consider Final Dividend on equity shares of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Kemistar Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with the Limited review report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. and along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

Kemistar Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 and to take on record the Auditors Report. Submission of the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024