iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kemistar Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

83.5
(-0.60%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:33:00 AM

Kemistar Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Kemistar Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) Clarification regarding Late Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 13/11/2024 due to technical error while uploading. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Kemistar Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve Draft Notice of Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year 2023-24. 1. To Consider Final Dividend on equity shares of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Kemistar Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with the Limited review report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. and along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
Kemistar Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 and to take on record the Auditors Report. Submission of the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Kemistar Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The standalone and consolidated Un-audited financial results for the Nine month ended on 31st December 2023 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (unaudited) and Limited Review Report for the Nine Month ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024) Revised outcome for approval of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)

Kemistar Corp.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kemistar Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.