KGN Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
20.47
20.47
20.47
20.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.31
49.28
49.25
49.21
Net Worth
69.78
69.75
69.72
69.68
Minority Interest
Debt
14.02
14
14.32
14.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.21
Total Liabilities
84.01
83.96
84.25
84.45
Fixed Assets
54.35
54.35
54.35
54.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.28
29.23
29.15
29.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0.83
Inventory Days
0
0
0
17.79
Sundry Debtors
17.95
17.95
17.95
18.31
Debtor Days
0
0
7,169.29
392.61
Other Current Assets
11.53
11.44
11.35
11.01
Sundry Creditors
0.08
0.09
0.11
0.08
Creditor Days
0
0
-43.93
-1.71
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.25
-0.26
-0.53
Cash
0.22
0.21
0.6
0.24
Total Assets
84.02
83.96
84.27
84.46
